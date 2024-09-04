Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström Announces Resignation

Billström has served as the country's top diplomat for nearly two years, a period marked by Sweden's historic shift from non-alignment to NATO membership.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström announced on Wednesday that he will resign from his position in the Swedish government next week. Billström has served as the country’s top diplomat for nearly two years, a period marked by Sweden’s historic shift from non-alignment to NATO membership.

“It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that I have today informed the prime minister that I will leave the post of foreign minister at the opening of parliament next week,” Billström shared in a post on X.

The 50-year-old politician, who took office in October 2022, stated that he would also be stepping away from politics entirely, including relinquishing his parliamentary seat. However, he has yet to decide on his next steps. “What I will do next is still open. But I am only 50 years old and I look forward to contributing and working hard in other contexts,” Billström added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his well-wishes for Billström in a statement on Facebook but did not name a potential successor. “The government has under Tobias’ lead clearly changed Swedish foreign policy’s priorities,” Kristersson noted.

During Billström’s tenure, Sweden made a historic decision to abandon over two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After 18 months of delays, Sweden’s bid was finally approved in February when Hungary gave its consent, marking a significant shift in the nation’s foreign policy.

Billström’s resignation marks the end of a transformative chapter in Sweden’s diplomatic history as the country solidifies its position within the NATO alliance.

