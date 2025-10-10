LIVE TV
Swiss firm Ypsomed to build first U.S. plant, plans $200 million investment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 10, 2025 11:28:02 IST

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Swiss medical technology company Ypsomed said on Friday it will establish its first manufacturing facility in the United States with an initial $200 million investment in the town of Holly Springs, North Carolina. Ypsomed, a maker of self-injection systems, said it plans to create about 100 new jobs and wants to roughly double that number in the coming years as demand rises. The plant is due to begin supplying the U.S. market from the end of 2027. The investment comes as Swiss companies grapple with the challenges posed by the U.S. government's trade policies, which have imposed 39% tariffs on Switzerland. Earlier this year, Ypsomed opened its first manufacturing plant in China. The firm is also expanding its operations in the northeastern German city of Schwerin, where it is investing several hundred million Swiss francs. Ypsomed is also increasing domestic production capacity, including a 200 million franc ($248 million) outlay at its facility in Solothurn in northwest Switzerland. ($1 = 0.8056 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Thomas Seythal)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:28 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
