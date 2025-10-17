TABLE-Euro zone consumer inflation in September

Oct 17 (Reuters) – EU statistics office Eurostat released on Friday the following harmonised data on September consumer prices in the 20-nation euro zone. The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs. Euro area inflation rates in % for main components, measured by HICPs Weight Annual rate Mont s (‰) hly rate 2025 Sep Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Sep 24 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.7 2.2 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 0.1 All-items excluding: energy 906.0 2.6 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 0.1 excluding: energy, unprocessed 863.4 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.4 0.1 food excluding: energy, food, alcohol 712.8 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.4 0.1 & tobacco excluding: energy, seasonal food 881.7 2.6 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.5 0.1 excluding: tobacco 978.5 1.6 2.1 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.2 0.1 Food, alcohol & tobacco 193.3 2.4 3.0 3.2 3.1 3.3 3.2 3.0 -0.1 processed food, alcohol & tobacco 150.6 2.6 2.4 2.9 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 -0.1 unprocessed food 42.7 1.6 4.9 4.3 4.6 5.4 5.5 4.7 0.2 Energy 94.0 -6.1 -3.6 -3.6 -2.6 -2.4 -2.0 -0.4 -0.1 Non-energy industrial goods 256.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.8 0.8 2.2 Services 456.5 3.9 4.0 3.2 3.3 3.2 3.1 3.2 -0.9 For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Laura Contemori in Gdansk)

