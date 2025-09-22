LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 16:46:08 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 22 (ANI): In a major drug interdiction operation, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) apprehended four Chinese nationals and seized a large quantity of narcotics weighing over 700 kg, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Monday.

According to CNA, the operation took place on September 13 during a joint surveillance mission conducted by the CGA’s Southern Sector Flotilla, the 4th Offshore Flotilla, and the 11th Coastal Patrol Corps.

Officers intercepted a suspicious fishing vessel, initially flying the Republic of China (Taiwan) flag, approximately 128 nautical miles southeast of Cape Maobitou in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township.

According to reports, the CGA stated that the vessel had disabled its automatic identification system, raising immediate red flags. When ordered to halt for inspection, the ship attempted to flee, prompting a high-speed maritime chase. CGA footage obtained by CNA revealed that during the pursuit, the vessel zigzagged to evade capture and even rammed one of the patrol boats.

CNA reported that officers managed to intercept and board the ship, which was later identified as the Cambodian-registered YAMA68. Hidden within a concealed compartment, they discovered 48 bags of illicit substances. CNA reported that the haul included approximately 209.3 kilograms of heroin (10 bags), 472.39 kilograms of cannabis (36 bags), 18.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 18.3 kg of nimetazepam, a powerful sedative.

Deputy Chief Hsu Che-li of the CGA’s Tainan Reconnaissance Brigade told CNA that the YAMA68 appeared to be headed toward the Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea. Authorities suspect the vessel was planning to rendezvous with another ship at sea to transfer the drugs before they could reach Taiwan’s domestic market.

The report said that the four individuals on board, the captain and three crew members, all Chinese nationals, have been detained on charges related to violations of Taiwan’s Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act. According to CNA, they are currently being held incommunicado as the Tainan District Prosecutors Office conducts a formal investigation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinadrugseizuretaiwan

RELATED News

Looking For A Soulmate Amid H-1B Crisis? This US Matrimony App Will Help You Find True Love Based On Your Visa Status
Indian National, 46, Sentenced To Four Years In Singapore Jail For Kissing A Woman Forcefully After She Refuses Sexual Advances
"India has a geopolitical stake here": Finnish President on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Angelina Jolie Gives A Lifetime Shock To Donald Trump, Says “I Don’t Recognize…’
In new geopolitical context of US Tariffs, Brazil calls for closer ties with India

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Muzna Masood Malik? Haris Rauf’s Wife’s ‘Won The Battle’ Instagram Post Ignites Fresh Controversy
"Your unwavering faith, strength…we must accelerate our pace of innovation": Gautam Adani to employees after SEBI clean chit
CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually
Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India, USA and UK – Full List of Men’s and Women’s Nominees
'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer: Rishab Shetty returns as the fierce 'God's angel', promising a story of "folklore, faith and fury"
'OG' trailer out: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Emraan Hashmi in this crime drama
Philips Home Appliances Brings Festive Cheer with 'Sone Pe Suhaga' Campaign; Customers Stand a Chance to Win Gold Every Hour
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: Central Govt Employees Will Get The Last Pay Hike Under 7th Pay Commission
Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report
Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report
Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report
Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

QUICK LINKS