LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 15:04:09 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 12 (ANI): Taiwan has strongly condemned China’s move to designate Scarborough Shoal as a national nature reserve, reaffirming its sovereignty over the South China Sea islands.

The decision, approved by Beijing’s State Council on Tuesday, has also drawn sharp criticism from the Philippines, which accused China of violating its territorial rights, Taipei Times reported.

According to the Taipei Times, the contested shoal is known by different names in the region: Democracy Reef in Taiwan, Huangyan Island in China, and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines. China justified the reserve designation as a step to preserve the area’s biodiversity and ecological stability. However, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) firmly rejected the claim, stating that all South China Sea islands are part of the Republic of China’s (ROC) territory and that its sovereignty over the waters is “undeniable” under international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The Chinese government has no right to unilaterally and illegally claim this area,” MOFA said in a statement. The ministry also condemned Beijing’s action as a “hegemonic display”, warning that such moves could heighten tensions and threaten peace in the Indo-Pacific region, as cited by the Taipei Times.

MOFA stated that Taiwan’s sovereignty claims remain unchanged despite China’s declaration and reiterated the nation’s willingness to work with neighbouring countries, including the Philippines, to settle disputes through dialogue and adherence to international law.

China’s State Council described the reserve designation as “an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the atoll’s natural ecosystem.” Analysts have suggested the move could worsen tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that is home to vital shipping routes and contested by multiple nations, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Scarborough Shoal, located roughly 220 kilometres west of the Philippines’ Luzon island, has been a flashpoint in the maritime dispute for years. The latest development highlights the growing friction between Beijing, Manila, and Taipei over sovereignty claims in the region, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinashoal-reserve-plansouth-china-seataiwan

RELATED News

Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Nepal Army Chief arrives at President's office for high-level meeting
India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
US Attorney files plea for FDR data of crashed AI-171, claims possible water leak lead to short circuit

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty

QUICK LINKS