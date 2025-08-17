LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC

Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung rejected Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's claim that Japan "returned" Taiwan to China after WWII, asserting that the Republic of China (ROC) is Taiwan's "sole legal" government. Lin emphasized that the ROC and PRC exist as separate, equal entities.

Taiwan rejected China's "distortion of history and false claims"
Taiwan rejected China's "distortion of history and false claims"

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 23:11:16 IST

Responding to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s claim that Japan “returned” Taiwan to China after World War II, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung stated that the Republic of China (ROC) is Taiwan’s “only sole legal” government, and the “status quo” is that the ROC and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) exist equally as separate entities that are not subordinate to each other, reported Taipei Times.

Wang made the remarks on Friday during a press briefing held after the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Anning, Yunnan Province. He attended the meeting alongside foreign ministers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The event also marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

China Reiterates Historical Claim on Taiwan, Citing Post-WWII Agreements

In a statement released on Saturday, China’s Ministry of National Defence said that Wang had “urged Japan to learn from history to earn respect and avoid straying onto the wrong path again.”

“A series of international instruments, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, clearly defined Japan’s responsibility for the war and required that Japan return the territories it had stolen from China, including Taiwan,” the release quoted Wang as saying, as per reports of Taipei Times.

“This was the unchallengeable outcome of the victory of the world anti-fascist war and constitutes an important part of the post-war international order,” it quoted him as saying, the Taipei Times reported.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry (MOFA) said Lin strongly rejected Wang’s “distortion of history and false claims.”

After World War II, the legally binding Treaty of San Francisco replaced the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, which were political statements, Lin was quoted by MOFA as saying, according to the Taipei Times.

“The Treaty of San Francisco did not hand over Taiwan to the PRC, and the PRC has never ruled Taiwan,” the ministry quoted him as saying.

Taiwan Strongly Rejects Beijing’s Assertions, Emphasizes Democracy and Sovereign Status

He noted that since the 1980s, Taiwan has undergone political liberalization and democratization driven from the grassroots level, culminating in its first direct presidential election in 1996.

Since then, the Republic of China’s central government and legislature have been elected by popular vote, leading to the establishment of effective governance, he said, according to Taipei Times.

He added that the Republic of China is the “sole legitimate government” representing Taiwan, forming the “status quo” in which the ROC and the PRC exist as separate, equal entities that are not subordinate to each other.

He added that Taiwan has undergone three peaceful transfers of power through presidential elections in 2000, 2008, and 2016, further solidifying its democratic system and political identity, and demonstrating the strong commitment of the Taiwanese people to freedom and democracy.

Taiwan Calls for Respectful Dialogue and Global Support

“It is an objective fact that the ROC, Taiwan and the PRC are not subordinate to each other, and the PRC has no right to represent Taiwan in international society,” Lin said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) called on Beijing to practically and reasonably acknowledge that cross-strait relations can only improve through fair and mutually respectful dialogue with the government democratically elected by the people of Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

The Ministery further said that at the same time, Taiwan hopes its democratic partners can join together under a “democratic umbrella,” and jointly face the challenges posed by authoritarianism and defend shared values and the rules-based international order, as reported by the Taipei Times.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Taiwan Detects 21 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels Near Its Territory: Here’s What We Know

Tags: chinataiwan

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC
Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC
Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC
Taiwan Rebukes China: ROC Is “Sole Legal Government,” Not Subordinate to PRC

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?