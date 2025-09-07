LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 06:49:08 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 7 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday recorded heightened Chinese military presence around its territory, with 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it mentioned that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

MND further said that 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

“21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded”, it wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, the Taipei Times reported.

William Lai’s remarks came a day before Beijing’s military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, “We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait.”

Lai further said that China’s action are “not only a threat to Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world,” he added, “From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinaplaplantaiwanwilliam-lai

RELATED News

EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day
After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska

LATEST NEWS

IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Mock drill should be conducted for VP polls: Union Minister SP Baghel
‘Will Burn Your Face With Acid’: TMC MLA Threatens BJP Leader In Malda| Watch Video
Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less
Pind Daan Story! When Maa Sita Cursed Cow, Tulsi And River Falgu, In Anger
Your Tongue Sheds In Patches And Looks Like An Atlas: Kate McKinnon Opens Up About Her ‘GROSS’ Medical Condition
Mumbai: Huge number of devotees take part in immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty
J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar
Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory
Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory
Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory
Taiwan records 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

QUICK LINKS