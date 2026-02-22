‘We Will Strike Back At The Right Time’: Taliban Warns Pakistan After Airstrikes Target Border Areas In Eastern Afghanistan, Claims ‘Right To Retaliate’

The Afghan Taliban leadership is evaluating the effects of the recent airstrikes of Pakistan and has threatened that they can act back, according to their sources close to the leadership. This was reportedly carried out by the strikes which took place in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan and it killed at least 28 fighters belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Taliban Warns Pakistan After Airstrikes Target Border Areas In Eastern Afghanistan

According to a report by CNN-News18, A high level official put the blame on Pakistan claiming that it has infringed the sovereignty of Afghanistan by flying over its territory and that the Taliban is of the opinion that it is free to retaliate. The source said, the extent of the destruction was being studied and that retaliation will be delivered when the right moment comes and that retaliation is in the process of being thought of. It has held emergency consultations in Kabul and Kandahar where the way forward is discussed.

Pakistan Violating The Current Ceasefire

The Taliban further accused Pakistan of violating the current ceasefire agreements and stated that it would report the same to the regional mediators, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye. In the meantime, Pakistani security officials said that the cross border operation was aimed at militant infrastructure and the operation was precise. In their opinion, airstrikes were delivered against the suspected TTP strongholds in Paktika, Paktia, Nangarhar and Khost. Several explosions had occurred in the Barmal district of Paktika including the Margha area indicating a coordinated operation, which were reported by local sources. There are also reports of missiles being fired on a religious seminary in Bermal but no official report has been made about loss of lives and destruction.

What Did Pakistan Claim?

Pakistan claimed that the operation was initiated due to a series of fatal attacks within its borders, some of them suicide bombings in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu. Islamabad alleged that it possessed irrevocable evidence that these attacks were organized by militants based in the Afghan territory and blamed groups it called Fitna al Khwarij and supporters of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) as having planned them. The Air Force of Pakistan is alleged to have used both the JF-17 and F-16 fighter jets in the attacks. Leaders reiterated that although Pakistan is still determined to promote peace and stability in the region, it will do all it can to combat what it considers to be cross-border militant groups, and this may be seen to grow even more in the volatile border.

