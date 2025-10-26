LIVE TV
TCU holds off late rally to edge West Virginia in Morgantown

TCU holds off late rally to edge West Virginia in Morgantown

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 07:16:41 IST

Josh Hoover threw for 247 yards and a touchdown Saturday night while Trent Battle rushed for 89 yards and a score as visiting TCU stopped West Virginia 23-17 in Morgantown. Hoover completed 24 of 39 passes for the Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12 Conference), which also got three field goals from Nate McCashland. Eric McAlister added nine catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Scotty Fox hit 28 of 41 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (2-6, 0-5), who dropped their fifth straight game. Fox drew his team within six points on a pretty 28-yard strike to Jeff Weimer with 3:15 remaining. But Battle recovered an onside kick at the West Virginia 44 and Hoover sealed the outcome by hooking up with McAlister for a 21-yard reception to the 19 at the two-minute timeout. With the Mountaineers out of timeouts, TCU was able to take three knees to run out the clock. TCU initiated scoring when McCashland converted a 35-yard field goal just 3:25 into the game, then upped the advantage to 10-0 on Battle's 1-yard touchdown run at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter. It came seven plays after a 19-yard punt by Oliver Straw set the Frogs up at the Mountaineers' 48. West Virginia got on the board when Fox connected with Grayson Barnes on a 17-yard strike with 11:50 left in the first half. It came four plays after Ethan Craw's 23-yard punt gave it possession at the Frogs' 35. However, TCU responded with two straight scoring drives. First, Hoover hit McAlister for a 4-yard touchdown to finish off a 70-yard march that chewed up 5:38. After Fox was stopped for a 2-yard loss on 4th-and-2 from the Frogs' 40, they tacked on a 22-yard field goal by McCashland 59 seconds before the half for a 20-7 advantage. Kade Hensley drew the Mountaineers within 20-10 with 1:20 left in the third quarter on a 28-yard field goal, capping a 10-play, 60-yard drive. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 7:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS