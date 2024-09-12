Teenager Arrested in Connection with Cyber Attack on Transport for London

Home
Friday, September 13, 2024
A 17-year-old boy from Walsall has been arrested by the NCA as part of an ongoing investigation into a cyber attack.

A 17-year-old boy from Walsall has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of an ongoing investigation into a cyber attack that targeted Transport for London (TfL) on September 1. The teenager was apprehended on September 5 on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act. After being questioned by NCA officers, he was released on bail pending further inquiries.

NCA Leads Cybercrime Response with Support from TfL and NCSC

The NCA, in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and TfL, is actively managing the fallout from the attack. The incident led to temporary disruptions, including the suspension of some live data feeds used by travel apps such as Citymapper and TfL Go. Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, praised TfL’s prompt response, which allowed law enforcement to act swiftly.

“Working at Pace to Combat Cybercrime,” Says NCA Deputy Director

Paul Foster emphasized the severity of cyber attacks on public infrastructure, highlighting their potential to cause widespread disruption. He stated, “We have been working at pace to support Transport for London following a cyber attack on their network, and to identify the criminal actors responsible.” Foster reaffirmed the NCA’s commitment to holding cybercriminals accountable through both legal action and preventive measures.

Ongoing Investigation to Prevent Further Risks

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to safeguard public services from similar threats. The NCA continues to work closely with TfL and cybersecurity partners to minimize risks and protect critical infrastructure from future attacks.

