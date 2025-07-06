Texas Floods: A Timeline Of The Deadliest Floods US Has Witnessed Over The Years

Texas Floods: Over the years, flash flooding are the worst weather phenomena in the US, killing more people on average each year than hurricanes or tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, floods have caused more than 125 deaths annually over the past several decades and the trend continues.

Texas Flood Kills Over 50, Several Missing

A flash flood swept through Texas Hill Country starting Friday, killing more than 50 and many more are still missing. Torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell rapidly, trapping campers stationed nearby. Residents, and motorists in its path were also trapped as the rains lashed Texas.

Authorities pressed in emergency services while a search and rescue operation is on. Authorities deployed helicopters, boats, and drones to locate and evacuate victims stranded in the affected areas.

Texas Floods Add To a Long List Of Devasting Fllods in US

The Texas floods add to a long list of deadly floods that have hit the US over the past 25 years. Here’s a look back at some of the most devastating floods in last two decades:

Hurricane Helene (2024)

Hurricane Helene struck multiple states including Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia in 2024. The hurricane killed over 250 people, mostlye by inland flooding rather than high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Kentucky Floods (2022)

Flash floods hit eastern Kentucky in July 2022, killing 45 people, according to report as floodwaters destroyed homes, schools, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

Waverly, Tennessee Flood (2021)

In 2021, Middle Tennessee, witnessed historic rainfall as 17 inches of rain was recorded in less than 24 hours. killing 20 people in the town of Waverly, as reported by AP. The flash floods swept away homes, cars were overturned, and businesses destroyed under 24 hours.

Hurricane Harvey (2017)

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017 before stalling over the Gulf Coast. The Category 4 hurricane brought huge amount id rainfall over Houston and nearby areas killing 68 people, with most fatalities caused by freshwater flooding. The storm damaged over 300,000 structures and an estimated $125 billion was recorded in damages.

West Virginia Floods (2016)

A rainstorm in June 2016 turned deadly in West Virginia killinng 23 people across the state. Dozens were trapped overnight in floods, according to AP.

Superstorm Sandy (2012)

Superstorm Sandy, was a rare convergence of a hurricane and other weather systems. It struck the eastern US in October 2012 kiling 147 people, including 72 in the US, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning.

Mississippi River Basin Floods (2011)

In 2011, excessive rainfall and a large snowmelt led to widespread flooding across the Mississippi River Basin leading to flash floods between April and May, killing 24 people across Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee, as reported by the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Ike (2008)

Hurricane Ike landed along the Texas Gulf Coast in September 2008. It generated a 20-foot storm surge in Galveston and brought over four feet of rain on Houston.

The storm destroyed thousands of vehicles and left hundreds of thousands with flooded homes.. 100 deaths were reported, according to AP.

Hurricane Katrina (2005)

Hurricane Katrina is considred one of the deadliest floods in modern US history as vast neighborhoods were submerged in 2005 killing early 1,400 people according to AP. It caused approximately $200 billion in damages, reportedly.

Tropical Storm Allison (2001)

Tropical Storm Allison hit Texas and Louisiana in June 2001 killing 41 people, mostly due to flooding. The storm brought up to 40 inches of rain over several days, overwhelming Houston’s infrastructure and leaving thousands stranded.