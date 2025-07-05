Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > World > Texas Floods: Names of Missing Camp Mystic Girls Emerge As Texas Flood Death Toll Climbs To 24

Texas Floods: Names of Missing Camp Mystic Girls Emerge As Texas Flood Death Toll Climbs To 24

At least 24 people have died and dozens remain missing after catastrophic floods swept through Texas on Friday. The Guadalupe River in Hunt surged 30 feet above normal, devastating homes and sweeping away vehicles and buildings. Among the missing are 23 campers from Camp Mystic, as desperate families await news amid ongoing rescue efforts.

Names of missing Camp Mystic girls emerge as families plead for news after deadly Texas floods kill at least 24.
Names of missing Camp Mystic girls emerge as families plead for news after deadly Texas floods kill at least 24. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 12:17:29 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Texas Floods have killed at least 24 people while dozens more are still missing after catastrophic flooding swept through a the county on Friday.

Locals descriibes the flooding, described as historic as the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, rose by up to 30 feet above its normal levels. the flash floods inundated nearby areas and left widespread devastation.

23 people are missing from Camp Mystic which is a popular summer camp in the area. The floodwaters surged in the area without warning. Authorities say that the final death toll is expected to rise as the waters recede and rescue teams continue their search operations.

Families Desperate for News as Texas Floods Missing Identified

The identities of some of the missing in Texas floods have begun to emerge though officials have not yet released the names of those killed.

However, families are sharing photographs and pleas for information on social media.

Also Read: World News Live: Trump Signs ‘Big Beautifull Bill’, Hamas Agrees To Gaza Ceasefire, Texas Flash Floods Kill 13

“We are just praying,” one distraught mother, whose 9-year-old daughter Janie Hunt is among the missing, told reporters.

Authorities are hopeful that many of those missing may still be found alive. However, the scale of destruction has raised fears that the situation could worsen.

President Trump Vows Federal Support After Texas Floods Bring Devastation

US President Donald Trump addressed the disaster late Friday, offering condolences and promising full federal support for recovery efforts.

“It’s terrible, the floods, it’s shocking,” Trump said. When asked if federal aid would be extended to the affected area, he assured, “We’ll take care of them. It’s a terrible thing.”

Texas Floods Floods Missing Campers Named by Families

As rescue operations continue, the names of several missing girls from Camp Mystic have been shared publicly by their families, though officials have yet to confirm these identifications.

The missing girls identified through social media include:

Virginia Hollis
Annie Flack
Hadley Crossman
Cile Steward
Wynne Naylor
Linnie McCown
Mary Grace Baker
Molly DeWitt
Sarah Marsh
Anna Margaret Bellows
Blakely McCrory

Over 750 people were visiting Camp Mystic site when the water levels surged, according to reports. 

Also Read: Texas Flash Floods Kill 13, Dozens Missing From Camp Mystic As Rescue Efforts Intensify

Tags: Camp Mystic Girlsdonald trumphome_hero_pos_3texas floodsTexas Floods Names of Missing Camp Mystic Girls
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?