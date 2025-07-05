Texas Floods: Names of Missing Camp Mystic Girls Emerge As Texas Flood Death Toll Climbs To 24

Texas Floods have killed at least 24 people while dozens more are still missing after catastrophic flooding swept through a the county on Friday.

Locals descriibes the flooding, described as historic as the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, rose by up to 30 feet above its normal levels. the flash floods inundated nearby areas and left widespread devastation.

23 people are missing from Camp Mystic which is a popular summer camp in the area. The floodwaters surged in the area without warning. Authorities say that the final death toll is expected to rise as the waters recede and rescue teams continue their search operations.

Families Desperate for News as Texas Floods Missing Identified

The identities of some of the missing in Texas floods have begun to emerge though officials have not yet released the names of those killed.

However, families are sharing photographs and pleas for information on social media.

“We are just praying,” one distraught mother, whose 9-year-old daughter Janie Hunt is among the missing, told reporters.

Authorities are hopeful that many of those missing may still be found alive. However, the scale of destruction has raised fears that the situation could worsen.

President Trump Vows Federal Support After Texas Floods Bring Devastation

US President Donald Trump addressed the disaster late Friday, offering condolences and promising full federal support for recovery efforts.

“It’s terrible, the floods, it’s shocking,” Trump said. When asked if federal aid would be extended to the affected area, he assured, “We’ll take care of them. It’s a terrible thing.”

Texas Floods Floods Missing Campers Named by Families

As rescue operations continue, the names of several missing girls from Camp Mystic have been shared publicly by their families, though officials have yet to confirm these identifications.

The missing girls identified through social media include:

Virginia Hollis

Annie Flack

Hadley Crossman

Cile Steward

Wynne Naylor

Linnie McCown

Mary Grace Baker

Molly DeWitt

Sarah Marsh

Anna Margaret Bellows

Blakely McCrory

Over 750 people were visiting Camp Mystic site when the water levels surged, according to reports.

