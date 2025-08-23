How Texas’ Redistricting Battle Is Rewriting the 2026 US Senate Race for Both Parties

Texas Republicans, at the request of President Donald Trump, are rushing to redraw congressional maps mid-decade, seeking to create five additional GOP-leaning districts. Their move has set off a political firestorm, shaking up the usually slow-lane 2026 US Senate race.

Democrats Raise Their Voices

On the frontlines, Democratic candidates Colin Allred and Beto O’Rourke appear to have seized the moment. Allred launched an “Unrig Texas” town hall tour, energising his base around fairness and voting rights, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Friday.

Reports suggest O’Rourke is raising funds to support Democrats who fled the state to delay the map vote.



Meanwhile, state lawmaker James Talarico — one of the many who had fled — spoke from Barack Obama’s old church in Chicago, framing his act as a leap of faith. His media appearances and booming social media presence combined have projected him as the one to watch.

Divided GOP: Cornyn vs. Paxton

The redistricting flap has also seemingly turned into a Republican loyalty test. According to AP report, incumbent Senator John Cornyn recently called for the FBI to return fleeing Democrats. Attorney General Ken Paxton took it further — asking courts to remove the legislators from office and even pursuing legal action against O’Rourke for fundraising.

Cornyn has reportedly spent millions in ad campaigns to beat back Paxton in the GOP primary, with party backers warning that a Paxton win could cost Republicans critical resources in 2026.

Redistricting Sparks Broader Backlash

Democrats who had fled the state returned to Texas while calling it a righteous struggle as opposed to what many saw a “surrender”. State Representative Gene Wu said their focus has now shifted to legal challenges and building broad grassroots opposition, per a Reuters report published recently.



Meanwhile, California governor has even proposed his own counter redistricting plan, underlining national implications of the issue, according to The Washington Post.

What This Means for 2026 Midterms

For Democrats, this battle is set to redefine the US Senate race. Anaalyts say the candidates are now standing as protectors of democracy in Texas. For Republicans, internal squabbles over Trump loyalty could hurt unity, they say. Redrawing lines could give the GOP a short-term House boost, but it may also fuel voter backlash.