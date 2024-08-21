Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Thailand Detects First Case of ‘More Dangerous’ Mpox Strain In Tourist

Recently on Wednesday, Thailand reported a new Mpox case in a European man who arrived from Africa last week. As per  disease control official, the strain of the virus is still being tested.

As per AFP, Thailand is investigating what could be the first instance of the new, more dangerous strain of Mpox.

According to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the authorities are currently treating the case as if it were the Clade 1 variant, given that the individual arrived on August 14 from an African country where the strain is known to be spreading.

Meanwhile in Africa, the Public health officials are currently battling a severe Mpox outbreak and are working to avoid mistakes from the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly delays in vaccine distribution, reported Bloomberg.

Following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern for Mpox, efforts are focused on ensuring vaccines arrive in Africa next week and are administered effectively.

