Home > World > Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India's Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications

China welcomed India's decision to resume tourist visas for Chinese citizens from July 24, calling it a positive step for cross-border travel. Relations between the two nations have gradually improved since tensions peaked after the 2020 border clash, with ongoing talks to ease friction.

India and China share a 2,400-mile border

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 23, 2025 23:54:19 IST

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday appreciated India’s resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the move will facilitate cross-border travel, which is highly beneficial.

In a post on X, the Chinese MFA said, “We take note of India’s resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens. This is a positive move. Easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial. China will maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two countries.”

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, Reuters reported.

Both Countries Share Tense Relations

Tensions between the two countries escalated following a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

In response, India imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps and cut passenger routes.

China suspended visas to Indian citizens and other foreigners around the same time due to the COVID-19 pandemic but lifted those restrictions in 2022, when it resumed issuing visas for students and business travellers, as per Reuters.

Tourist visas for Indian nationals remained restricted until March this year, when both countries agreed to resume direct air service.

Relations have gradually improved, with several high-level meetings taking place last year, including talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia, Reuters reported.

Will Their Ties Improve In Future?

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Beijing had noted the positive move.

“China is ready to maintain communication and consultation with India and constantly improve the level of personal exchanges between the two countries,” he said.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that has been disputed since the 1950s.

The two countries fought a brief but brutal border war in 1962 and negotiations to settle the dispute have made slow progress.

In July, India’s foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart that both countries must resolve border friction, pull back troops and avoid “restrictive trade measures” to normalize their relationship, as per Reuters.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: chinaindia

