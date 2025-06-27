Live Tv
Home > World > “The Ceasefire Is Intact, But We’re Still on Alert”: Anat Bernstein-Reich from Tel Aviv Speaks to News X

“The Ceasefire Is Intact, But We’re Still on Alert”: Anat Bernstein-Reich from Tel Aviv Speaks to News X

Israel-Asia Chamber President Anat Bernstein-Reich says life isn’t normal despite a ceasefire, as Israelis fear fresh attacks. She hopes for hostage release, Gaza peace, and Iran focusing on prosperity, adding, “Personally I am safe, but safety is relative.”

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 10:18:13 IST

In an exclusive conversation with News X, Anat Bernstein-Reich, President of the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, says that while the ceasefire has largely held, Israelis remain on edge due to the threat of renewed attacks. “We are back to normal, but until the war in Gaza ends and the remaining 50 hostages are released, life will not be normal,” she said. Despite the calm, she added, “A siren can happen any moment due to missiles or drones from the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Gaza, or Hezbollah in Syria.”

Speaking from Tel Aviv, Bernstein-Reich said her own safety isn’t in question for now, but warned against complacency. “Personally I am safe. But safety is a relative notion. I could have been more safe in Switzerland,” she remarked. On whether the situation is improving, she expressed cautious hope. “There’s major international and internal pressure to conclude the war in Gaza. Iran has been hit hard—this will impact its terror proxies.”

Laying out her hopes, she was unequivocal: “First, I want the hostages back. That is our moral obligation. I hope Iran realises Israel is here to stay and focuses on its own prosperity instead of terror. And I hope Hamas will stop ruling Gaza so Palestinians can rebuild under a leadership that truly wants peace.” On the ceasefire itself, she concluded firmly, “The ceasefire is intact.”

