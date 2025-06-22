Live Tv
‘The Core Problem Is Pakistan’: Baloch Leader Hyrbyair Marri Accuses Pakistan Army Chief of Misleading Trump Over Regional Instability

Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri has come down heavily on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, accusing him of misleading U.S. President Donald Trump about the real causes of instability in the region.

Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri has come down heavily on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, accusing him of misleading U.S. President Donald Trump about the real causes of instability in the region. According to Marri, it’s not Balochistan that poses a threat, but Pakistan and Iran themselves.

Marri was responding to a Reuters report that revealed details of General Munir’s recent conversation with Trump at the White House. During the meeting, Munir reportedly warned the U.S. president that the situation in “occupied Balochistan on both the Iranian and Pakistani sides” could worsen if Iran’s government collapsed.

But Marri has rejected this claim outright, calling it “not only misleading but deeply dishonest.”

“The Americans should not heed to this unscrupulous general,” Marri posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Blame Lies With Iran and Pakistan, Not Balochistan”

Marri, who leads the Free Balochistan Movement, argued that the real danger in the Middle East and South Asia comes from the governments in Tehran and Islamabad, not from Baloch nationalist movements. “The real sources of instability in the region are the Iranian and Pakistani Islamic republics, both of which have long histories of fueling extremism and suppressing occupied nations through violence and state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

He pointed out that Baloch nationalist groups have been fighting for basic rights, not promoting extremism. He also urged the international community to stop buying into what he called “Pakistani and Iranian propaganda.”

“Our Struggle Is for Justice and Freedom”

Marri strongly pushed back against the idea that the Baloch movement is connected to terrorism or unrest. “The Baloch struggle is not rooted in extremism but in a legitimate movement for dignity, justice, and freedom,” he said.

He appealed to world leaders to see the situation for what it truly is and stop allowing military-dominated narratives to define the global view of Balochistan.  “If the world seeks true peace and tranquility in the Middle East and South Asia, it must stop viewing Balochistan through the lens of Pakistani or Iranian propaganda,” Marri added. “The time has come to recognise who the real threats are and who are the potential partners for peace and stability. Independent Balochistan is the need of the hour.”

What Munir Told Trump

According to the Reuters report, General Asim Munir warned President Trump that Baloch separatist and jihadist groups could become more active if Iran’s government falls apart due to the ongoing conflict. The concern is that chaos across the Iran-Pakistan border could fuel cross-border attacks by militant groups.

Pakistan is also said to be watching the situation closely after Israel launched multiple strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and fears what this might mean for future preemptive actions in the region.

Tensions on Both Sides of the Border

There are already signs of rising activity. The Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, which has roots in the Baloch ethnic community and operates from Pakistani territory, praised the recent Israel-Iran escalation.

On June 13, Jaish al-Adl called the conflict a “great opportunity,” encouraging other Iranian and Baloch fighters to join what it calls the Resistance.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is worried that Baloch separatist groups based in Iran might use the instability to launch fresh attacks across the border into Pakistani territory.

