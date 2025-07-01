US Senate Passes The ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill As Vice President JD Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

Senate Republicans narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts and spending reduction bill on Tuesday after a tense overnight session and internal party divisions.

In a dramatic tie, Vice President JD Vance cast the deciding vote, pushing the tax bill — officially called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — through the Senate with a 50-50 split. Three Republicans — Thom Tillis (North Carolina), Susan Collins (Maine), and Rand Paul (Kentucky)—joined all Democrats in opposing the legislation.

Senator Rand Paul criticized the outcome, stating, “The big not-so-beautiful bill has passed.”

The bill’s passage followed a high-stakes weekend on Capitol Hill, with the GOP struggling to unify despite holding a congressional majority. The legislation, a cornerstone of Trump’s economic agenda, now returns to the House. Speaker Mike Johnson had previously warned the Senate not to veer too far from the version his chamber approved.

However, the Senate made several changes, particularly to Medicaid, which could trigger further conflict in the House. Lawmakers now face a tight deadline to finalise the bill before President Trump’s targeted July 4 signing.

The vote marked a major milestone for the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, who have tied much of their political momentum to advancing the 940-page legislation.

ALSO READ: ‘Does Donald Trump Want Zohran Mamdani Deported?’: White House Reply To Media Query Is Shocking