‘The Strait of Hormuz Will Be Completely Closed,’ Iran Issues Fresh Warning After Trump Threatens To Attack Their Power Plants With 48-Hour Deadline

Iran warned Sunday that it’ll shut down the Strait of Hormuz for good if the US goes ahead and hits its power plants. That’s a big escalation in an already intense conflict.

Iran Warns of Permanent Shutdown Of Strait of Hormuz

The announcement came as the war moved into its fourth week, and honestly, things are getting tense across West Asia. People are worried about attacks near nuclear sites, and the stakes keep rising.

Iran’s military command made it clear: if the US bombs their power infrastructure, the strait stays closed until they repair everything.

Their statement, broadcast on state TV, said,

“If the United States’ threats regarding Iran’s power plants are carried out… the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt.”

Iran’s Fresh Warning Amid Trump’s 48-hour Ultimatum

This all happened right after President Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to “obliterate” the country’s power facilities if they don’t reopen Hormuz.

Iran hasn’t taken this quietly. They’ve responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and targets tied to the US across the region.

They’ve also threatened to hit Israel’s energy and communications infrastructure, and warned regional countries hosting US bases that they might be next.

The Strait of Hormuz is the main route for about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. But since the blockade, traffic is way down. Only about 5% of the usual ships are getting through, according to shipping data from Kpler.

Iranian forces have targeted some vessels, saying they refused to heed warnings. But they’ve let a few ships from nations they consider “friendly” pass, while threatening to block any linked to US allies. Iranian officials are even talking about new moves, like charging ships tolls to use the strait.

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