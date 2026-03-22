‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged global leaders to join with Israel and the United States’ war effort against Iran, citing recent attacks on Israeli territory as evidence of what he described as a growing global threat.

Speaking at the site of a missile strike by Iran in Israel’s Arad, Netanyahu said recent developments over the past 48 hours demonstrate that Iran poses a danger not only to Israel but also to the wider international community.

The Israeli PM stated that Iran has targeted civilian areas and key religious sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They’re doing that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that’s due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians,” Netanyahu said.

“Second, they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths, the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. And by dint of a miracle, again, none of them were hurt, but they were targeting the holy sites of the three major monotheistic religions,” he added.

He further claimed that Iran had demonstrated long-range strike capabilities, including launching missiles over significant distances and targeting strategic routes, including maritime and energy corridors.

“They are putting everyone in their sights, and fourth, they’re stopping a maritime international route and energy route and trying to blackmail the entire world,” the Israeli PM said.

“What more proof do you need that this regime that threatens the entire world has to be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together for the entire world. And it’s time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up. I’m happy to say that I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed,” he added.

Netanyahu also welcomed calls by US President Donald Trump for broader international action against Iran, describing it as essential not just for Israel and the US, but for global security.

“President Trump’s call to have the international community confront this fanatic terrorist regime of zealots is a call not only for the security of America and the security of Israel; it’s for the security of the entire world,” Netanyahu said, adding, “It’s time for them to act.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iran targeted two Israeli cities, Arad and Dimona, striking civilian and civilian infrastructure with missiles and leaving several injured.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 80 people were injured after a missile strike hit the southern Israeli city of Arad, which the IDF alleged Iran was targeting.

In total, more than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services.

In a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated, “The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism.”

Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition.

Netanyahu described the evening as “a difficult moment in the battle for the future” and vowed that Israel would respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures its security.

The Iranian attacks came as Tehran’s response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran blamed on the joint US-Israeli operation – an allegation Israel has denied.

Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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