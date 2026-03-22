LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Benjamin Netanyahu has urged global leaders to join Israel and the US against Iran, citing recent missile attacks near Jerusalem’s holy sites.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (IMAGE: X)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 22, 2026 20:13:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged global leaders to join with Israel and the United States’ war effort against Iran, citing recent attacks on Israeli territory as evidence of what he described as a growing global threat.

Speaking at the site of a missile strike by Iran in Israel’s Arad, Netanyahu said recent developments over the past 48 hours demonstrate that Iran poses a danger not only to Israel but also to the wider international community.

The Israeli PM stated that Iran has targeted civilian areas and key religious sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

You Might Be Interested In

“If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They’re doing that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that’s due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians,” Netanyahu said.

“Second, they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths, the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. And by dint of a miracle, again, none of them were hurt, but they were targeting the holy sites of the three major monotheistic religions,” he added.

He further claimed that Iran had demonstrated long-range strike capabilities, including launching missiles over significant distances and targeting strategic routes, including maritime and energy corridors.

“They are putting everyone in their sights, and fourth, they’re stopping a maritime international route and energy route and trying to blackmail the entire world,” the Israeli PM said.

“What more proof do you need that this regime that threatens the entire world has to be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together for the entire world. And it’s time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up. I’m happy to say that I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed,” he added.

Netanyahu also welcomed calls by US President Donald Trump for broader international action against Iran, describing it as essential not just for Israel and the US, but for global security.

“President Trump’s call to have the international community confront this fanatic terrorist regime of zealots is a call not only for the security of America and the security of Israel; it’s for the security of the entire world,” Netanyahu said, adding, “It’s time for them to act.”
Earlier on Saturday, Iran targeted two Israeli cities, Arad and Dimona, striking civilian and civilian infrastructure with missiles and leaving several injured.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 80 people were injured after a missile strike hit the southern Israeli city of Arad, which the IDF alleged Iran was targeting.

In total, more than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services.

In a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated, “The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism.”

Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition.
Netanyahu described the evening as “a difficult moment in the battle for the future” and vowed that Israel would respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures its security.

The Iranian attacks came as Tehran’s response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran blamed on the joint US-Israeli operation – an allegation Israel has denied.

Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: ‘Not Your Dad’s Vehicle’: Rapido Faces Heat After Delhi Driver’s Phone Call With Anti-Muslim Remark Goes Viral During Eid; Netizens Call It ‘Discriminatory’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: israel-iran warlatest world newsnetanyahu

RELATED News

Will Pakistan Join Saudi Arabia Against Iran? The 2025 Defence Pact Could Push The Cash-Strapped Nation To Join Riyadh Amid West Asia Conflict

What Is Fluorite? China Discovers 9.7 Million Tonnes Of Rare Earth Reserves, What Are Its Uses And How This Massive Find Could Impact Global Markets

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

What Is A Dirty Bomb And How Does It Differ From A Nuclear Weapon? Understanding The Threat As Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Sparks Tensions Amid Trump’s Warning To Attack Iranian Power Plants

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

LATEST NEWS

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online In India

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

Who Is KC Tyagi? Founding JD(U) Leader Exits Party Amid Strategic Shift, Joins RLD Hinting At Emerging Opposition Consolidation

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? BJP’s Trump Card, Staunch Critic of Communist–Congress Rule, Aiming to Expand NDA’s Vote Base in Kerala Assembly Election 2026

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya IGNORED! Kevin Pietersen Picks All-Time IPL XI, Calls Out “Biggest Mistake”

Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

When Is Ram Navami 2026? Check Exact Date, Tithi Timings, Madhyahna Muhurat And Why There’s Confusion This Year

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict
‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict
‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict
‘Their Intention Is To Murder Civilians’: Netanyahu Calls for Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

QUICK LINKS