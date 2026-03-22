‘Not Your Dad’s Vehicle’: Rapido Faces Heat After Delhi Driver’s Phone Call With Anti-Muslim Remark Goes Viral During Eid; Netizens Call It ‘Discriminatory’

A controversy has erupted in Delhi after an alleged audio clip of a Rapido driver refusing a ride to a passenger on religious grounds went viral on social media. The incident, which surfaced during Eid, has triggered widespread outrage and reignited concerns over discrimination in public services.

Passenger Alleges Religion-Based Denial

The issue came to light when an X user, A. Zain, shared a recording of his interaction with a Rapido driver. Posting the clip on Eid, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak! Such a nice way to receive this Eid wish from one of your drivers @rapidobikeapp in Delhi.”

Watch here:

Eid Mubarak! Such a nice to way to receive this Eid wish from one of your drivers @rapidobikeapp in Delhi. #Islamophobia #Eid pic.twitter.com/cFyTRNXnix — A. Zain (@Abidz01) March 21, 2026







In the audio, the passenger can be heard questioning the driver after being denied the ride, asking whether the refusal was due to his religion. The driver allegedly responded, “Yes, Muslims are not allowed in my vehicle. This is not your dad’s vehicle.”

Clip Goes Viral, Triggers Online Backlash

The recording quickly gained traction online, with users expressing shock and anger over the alleged remarks. Many demanded strict action against the driver, while others raised concerns about safety and inclusivity on app-based transport platforms.

Several users described the incident as “discriminatory” and unacceptable, calling for accountability from service providers.

Rapido Issues Apology, Promises Action

Responding to the backlash, Rapido issued a public apology and termed the driver’s behaviour “completely unacceptable.” The company stated that it takes such incidents seriously and has initiated a review.

“Your safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful and secure experience for all our passengers,” the company said, adding that it would follow up after completing its investigation.

Debate Over Discrimination in Everyday Services

The incident has sparked a broader debate about discrimination in everyday services. Many social media users stressed that no individual should face denial of service based on religion or identity.

Others questioned why the driver accepted the ride request in the first place if he had objections, calling the act deliberate and unjustified.

Netizens Call Incident ‘Discriminatory’

As the clip continues to circulate, netizens have widely condemned the driver’s alleged remarks, terming them discriminatory and urging stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

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