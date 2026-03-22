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Home > India News > Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power

Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power

PM Modi surpasses Pawan Kumar Chamling’s 8,930-day record, becoming India’s longest-serving head of government

PM Modi surpasses Pawan Kumar Chamling’s 8,930-day record. (Photo: X)
PM Modi surpasses Pawan Kumar Chamling’s 8,930-day record. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 22, 2026 16:23:54 IST

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Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the longest-serving head of government in India. With 8,931 days in office, counting his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi has surpassed the long-standing record of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served 8,930 days as Sikkim’s Chief Minister.

This moment marks a significant chapter in Indian politics, highlighting Modi’s sustained leadership at both state and national levels.

Who Is Pawan Kumar Chamling?

Pawan Kumar Chamling is a veteran Indian politician and writer who served as the 5th Chief Minister of Sikkim from December 1994 to May 2019. He remains India’s longest-serving Chief Minister, having governed the state for over 24 years.

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Chamling is also the founder-president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the party that dominated Sikkim’s political landscape for decades.

A Record-Breaking Political Career

Chamling’s political journey began at the grassroots level when he was elected president of Yangang Gram Panchayat in 1982. He entered the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 1985 and later served as Minister for Industries, Information, and Public Relations under Nar Bahadur Bhandari.

In 1993, he founded the Sikkim Democratic Front, which went on to win five consecutive Assembly elections in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014 making him one of the few leaders in India to secure five straight terms as Chief Minister, alongside leaders like Jyoti Basu.

Governance, Popularity And Political Challenges

Chamling’s tenure was marked by political stability and development initiatives, which contributed to his long-standing popularity in Sikkim. In 2009, his party achieved a landslide victory, winning all 32 seats in the state assembly.

However, his later years in power saw challenges, including allegations of corruption and internal political rifts. The emergence of rival leadership, including Prem Singh Tamang, reshaped the state’s political dynamics.

Exit From Power And Recent Political Setback

Chamling stepped down as Chief Minister in 2019 after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) formed the government. His party’s strength weakened significantly, with several MLAs switching sides.

In the 2024 Sikkim Assembly elections, Chamling faced his first electoral defeat, marking the end of a dominant political era.

Modi’s Rise And Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and took office as Prime Minister in 2014, has steadily built a record-breaking political career.

He has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections (2014, 2019, and 2024) and previously surpassed Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms. The record for the longest uninterrupted tenure remains with Jawaharlal Nehru.

A Historic Shift In Leadership Records

With Modi now overtaking Chamling’s 8,930-day tenure, India has witnessed a rare transition in political record books from the longest-serving Chief Minister to the longest-serving head of government.

While Chamling’s legacy remains deeply rooted in Sikkim’s political history, Modi’s milestone reflects a broader national trajectory of prolonged leadership in Indian democracy.

ALSO READ: Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power

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Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power
Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power
Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power
Who Is Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling? The Longest-Serving CM Whose Historic 8,930-Day Record Is Now Surpassed By PM Modi After Decades In Power

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