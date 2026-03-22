LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

KK Shailaja filed her nomination for Kerala Election 2026 on March 21, 2026, to contest against KPCC President Sunny Joseph in what is considered a high- stakes battle for Peravoor constituency.

KK Shailaja filed her nomination for Kerala Election 2026. Photo: AI Generated
KK Shailaja filed her nomination for Kerala Election 2026. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 15:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Kerala’s political history has never been short of strong women leaders. K.R. Gowri Amma was part of the state’s first Communist government in 1957, returned to the cabinet in 1967, and by 1987 was widely regarded as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post. 

Decades on, a similar narrative seems to resurface in a different context. K.K. Shailaja rose as a prominent figure in the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2016, earning national recognition for her crisis management. Despite this, she was excluded from the cabinet in 2011 due to a party policy barring ministers from consecutive terms, an exception that did not apply to the chief ministers. 

Now, she faces a challenging Kerala election 2026 in Peravoor against Congress state president Sunny Joseph. 

You Might Be Interested In

 Who Is KK Shailaja?

KK Shailaja, popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, is a prominent Kerala politician and a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). She is currently a member of the CPIM Central Committee. 

KK Shailaja filed her nomination for Kerala Election 2026 on March 21, 2026, to contest against KPCC President Sunny Joseph in what is considered a high- stakes battle for Peravoor constituency. 

She gained international recognition for her leadership during the Nipah virus outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. Several media outlets referred to her as a “rockstar” health minister and “Corona Slayer.”
This is not the first time KK Shailaja has experienced a poll battle in Kerala. In 2021, she contested from the Mattannur constituency and won with a historic margin of votes. 

 KK Shailaja Winning Hope in Kerala Assembly Election 2026 

The left has produced strong women leaders and has many women working at the grassroots level; their presence in top positions and elected roles is still limited.  KK Shailaja’s case reflects this only. 

Despite her popularity and strong track record, party rules and internal politics have slowed her rise. Even her contest from a tough seat this time is being seen by some as a way to test or sideline her influence.

Meanwhile, the Congress shows a slightly different but similar pattern. It has many active women leaders at the organizational level, but it has struggled to project a major woman’s face with statewide appeal. 

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 

Kerala Assembly elections 2026 are scheduled to be held in a single phase on 9 April 2026. The  Election Commission of India (ECI) officially announced the schedule on 15 March 2026, with the counting of votes set for 4 May 2026.

The election is a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

A 48-hour dry day has been declared starting from 7 pm on 7 April 2026 until the close of polling on 9 April 2026. Another dry day will be observed on 4 May during the counting of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. 

Also Read: Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Election 2026KK ShailajaKK Shailaja Kerala election 2026KK Shailaja TeacherKK Shailaja vs Sunny JosephPeravoor constituency 2026who is KK Shailaja

RELATED News

Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

LPG Cylinder Price On 22 March: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And Other City-Wise Rates Inside

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

LATEST NEWS

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Set To Sign Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran’s Replacement In Upcoming Edition | Report

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

What Is Fluorite? China Discovers 9.7 Million Tonnes Of Rare Earth Reserves, What Are Its Uses And How This Massive Find Could Impact Global Markets

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

What Is A Dirty Bomb And How Does It Differ From A Nuclear Weapon? Understanding The Threat As Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Sparks Tensions Amid Trump’s Warning To Attack Iranian Power Plants

Who is Sanjay Bangar? All About Anaya’s Father, Who Has Also Served As Former India Batting Coach

‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Who Is KK Shailaja? ‘Corona Slayer’ Ex-Health Minister, Record-Breaking Communist MLA Back in High Stake Poll Battle Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

QUICK LINKS