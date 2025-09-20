LIVE TV
Home > World > These Are Highest-Paying Jobs In US On H-1B Visas, Not Engineers, Doctors, See Who Tops The List

These Are Highest-Paying Jobs In US On H-1B Visas, Not Engineers, Doctors, See Who Tops The List

This visa allows skilled professionals to work in specialised fields such as technology, healthcare, and finance. Many people assume that software engineers or doctors are the highest-paid H-1B workers.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 20, 2025 18:42:52 IST

US companies hire thousands of foreign workers every year through the H-1B visa program. This visa allows skilled professionals to work in specialised fields such as technology, healthcare, and finance. Many people assume that software engineers or doctors are the highest-paid H-1B workers. However, a recent analysis by job portal ZipRecruiter has revealed a different list of top-paying H-1B jobs. Here’s a look at the five jobs offering the highest salaries to H-1B visa holders.

Topping the list is the SAP Business Objects Consultant. These professionals work with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and data management systems. Their expertise is in high demand, and they earn an reportedly an annual salary of approximately Rs 1.11 crore.

Next is the H-1B Minimum Category, which sets a baseline salary for many visa positions. This category covers a wide range of jobs, from IT roles to mechanical engineering positions. Professionals in this category earn about Rs 86.59 lakh per year.

Third on the list is Door-to-Door Pest Control Sales. While it may sound unusual, this role requires excellent communication skills and strong sales abilities. Workers visit homes to sell pest control services, and if they meet sales targets, they can earn an annual salary of Rs 68.77 lakh.

The fourth highest-paying job is Airframe Power Plant Inspection Authorization. These are skilled mechanics who inspect and repair large aircraft. This job demands technical knowledge and experience in aircraft maintenance. H-1B visa holders in this role earn around Rs 65 lakh annually.

These findings show that H-1B visa holders can earn significant salaries in both conventional and less obvious roles.

Tags: donald trumpH-1B visausus news

