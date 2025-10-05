LIVE TV
Home > World > These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…

The race to build the next generation of space stations is underway, with several nations aiming to establish their own permanent presence in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 5, 2025 16:08:41 IST

As the International Space Station (ISS) moves closer to its planned retirement in 2030, countries and private companies around the world are preparing for a new era of space exploration. The race to build the next generation of space stations is underway, with several nations aiming to establish their own permanent presence in low Earth orbit (LEO).

India has announced plans to launch the first module of its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), by 2028. The full station is expected to be operational by 2035. Once completed, BAS will make India one of the few countries to operate an independent space station, joining the United States, Russia, and China. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says the BAS will focus on research in space science, medicine, and interplanetary missions.

Russia has also outlined plans to develop its own station after leaving the ISS partnership. A detailed roadmap was approved in July 2024, aiming for the launch of its first scientific and energy module by 2027. The full station is set to be completed by 2033. The project, known as the Russian Orbital Station, will allow Moscow to continue its presence in LEO and maintain leadership in space research and technology.

China is already ahead in this new space race with its fully operational Tiangong space station. Functioning for several years now, Tiangong has become a symbol of China’s growing space capabilities. Beijing is also working with Russia on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), an ambitious project to build a manned base on the Moon by 2035.

Meanwhile, private companies are stepping in with commercial space station projects. Axiom Space plans to launch its own orbital station by 2027, while Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef and Vast’s Haven-2 are targeting launches by 2028. These stations aim to serve as hubs for research, manufacturing, and even space tourism.

As the ISS approaches the end of its service, the global focus is shifting toward independent and commercial space platforms.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 4:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS