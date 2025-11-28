LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Third World Migration Will STOP Permanently’: Donald Trump’s Explosive Order After National Guard Soldier Killed Near White House

US President Donald Trump has vowed to halt migration from all “Third World countries,” citing the need for the U.S. system to “recover.” The comments follow the fatal shooting of a National Guard member near the White House, allegedly by an Afghan national.

Trump vows to pause migration from “Third World countries,” end benefits for noncitizens after National Guard member’s fatal shooting. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 28, 2025 11:06:06 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will work to permanently pause migration from all “Third World Countries” to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.

Trump also said on social media platform Truth Social that he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to “noncitizens,” adding that he will “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization.”

Trump’s comments came following the death of a National Guard member on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national.

Also Read: Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies

What Donald Trump Said About Migration From Third-World Countries

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” he said.



“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” Trump wrote. “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for – You won’t be here for long!” he added.

With inputs from Reuters

Also Read: Is JD Vance Leaving His Wife Usha Vance For Erika Kirk? US VP May Ditch Indian-Origin Brown Wife To Appeal To MAGA Base

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:50 AM IST
