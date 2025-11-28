Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (US time) confirmed that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard troops shot near the White House on Wednesday, has died from her injuries.

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person … She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us,” Trump said while addressing reporters.

Donald Trump On Second National Guard Troop

The President added that the second troop remains in critical condition, saying he is in “very bad shape” and “fighting for his life”.

“Hopefully, we will get better news with respect to him,” he added.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey also announced Beckstrom’s death, expressing grief over the loss in a statement posted on X.

“A few moments ago, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away from the injuries sustained during yesterday’s horrific shooting. This is not the result we hoped for, but it is the result we all feared,” he wrote.

Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? The National Guard Troop Killed In White House Shooting

The governor praised her dedication, saying, “Sarah served with courage, extraordinary resolve, and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and to her nation. She answered the call to serve, stepped forward willingly, and carried out her mission with the strength and character that define the very best of the West Virginia National Guard.”

Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were on patrol just blocks from the White House on November 26, one day before Thanksgiving, when a gunman opened fire, triggering national shock and renewed debate over security.

President Trump was not present at the White House at the time of the shooting.

White House Shooting Suspect From Afghanistan In Serious Condition

Trump also provided an update on the alleged gunman, calling him a “monster” and saying the suspect is in “serious condition”.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, a programme launched under the Biden administration.

While addressing the media, Trump used the incident to sharply criticise the current administration, saying,

“As you know, the DHS has confirmed that the suspect is an Afghan national flown here by the previous administration, who was such a bad administration.”

