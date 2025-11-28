Trump Launches Green Card Review After National Guard Shooting- See Which 19 Countries Are Affected

US President Donald Trump has ordered a comprehensive review of asylum approvals granted during former President Joe Biden’s tenure, as well as Green Card issues to nationals from 19 countries, according to Department of Homeland Security officials on Thursday.

The officials noted that the Afghan suspect involved in Wednesday’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., entered the country in 2021 through a resettlement program.

US Expands Afghan Asylum Review After DC Shooting

Hours after the shooting, which left the two Guard members in critical condition, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals.

On Thursday, DHS said the Trump administration was expanding that to include a review of all asylum cases approved under the Biden administration. The alleged gunman was granted asylum this year under Trump, according to a U.S. government file seen by Reuters.

19 Countries That Are Affected

He did not indicate which countries are considered by the United States to be ones of concern. USCIS referred Reuters to a travel ban Trump imposed in June on citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

USCIS director Joseph Edlow said in a statement he was also directing a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern” at Trump’s request.

Trump Demands Review of Afghan Arrivals to Protect US Interests

Trump had already called for the “re-examination” of all Afghan nationals who came to the U.S. under his predecessor, saying that the U.S. needed to take measures to ensure the removal of anyone who does not “add benefit to our country.”

Trump Orders Review of 233,000 Biden-Era Refugees

Since returning to the White House earlier this year, the president has carried out an aggressive immigration agenda. His administration had ordered a broad review of all refugees who entered the U.S. under Biden.

That order would apply to about 233,000 refugees who entered between January 20, 2021, and February 20, 2025, according to the memo signed by Edlow.

In late October, Trump set the refugee