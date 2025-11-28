Is JD Vance Leaving His Wife Usha Vance For Erika Kirk? US VP May Ditch Indian-Origin Brown Wife To Appeal To MAGA Base

US Vice President JD Vance has recently been in the news for the wrong reasons. After his viral hug with Erika Kirk, reports emerged that the VP is reportedly divorcing his Indian-origin brown wife, Usha Vance. Adding fuel to the speculations, media personality Joy Reid has ignited a controversy by suggesting that Vance might improve his political prospects in a post-Trump presidential bid by aligning with Erika Kirk, the widow of late right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. Reid made these comments on the “I’ve Had It” podcast with Jennifer Welch, arguing that the MAGA base is “fundamentally racist” and may not support Vance because of his wife, Usha, who is Indian American.

Why JDC Vance Could Leave Usha Vance For Erika Kirk

According to Reid, the conservative movement “can’t have the successor be the guy with the brown Hindu wife.” She went further, hypothetically suggesting that Vance could leave Usha for Erika Kirk.

Joy Reid on Jennifer Welch’s podcast: “Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairytale if [JD Vance] finally sees the light that he needs a white queen [Erika Kirk] instead of this brown Hindu [Usha Vance].” What a trash comment.pic.twitter.com/yW7qvB9eYP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 25, 2025

“Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairytale if he finally sees the light that he needs a white queen, instead of this brown Hindu?” Reid said. “I’m not saying that’s happening, or maybe that Usha’s not even in on it, but that’s one entrant.”

Also Read: Trump Launches Green Card Review After National Guard Shooting- See Which 19 Countries Are Affected

Viral Hug Between JD Vance and Erika Kirk Sparks Speculation

Reid’s comments followed a discussion about a viral hug between Vance and Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event last month. Podcast co-host Jennifer Welch described the moment as “slap and tickle” and “the weirdest sh-t I’ve ever seen,” noting the hug lasted several seconds.

Reid agreed, dissecting Erika’s behavior and wardrobe choices during the encounter. “Holdin’ on the back of his head and rubbin’ on his head! You not doin’ that right. You’re supposed to be a widow, you in leather pants! That’s not widow-wear,” Reid said.

Usha Vance Responds to Divorce Rumors

The hug had already stirred speculation about the state of Vance’s marriage when Usha appeared at a major public event without her wedding ring. Rumors suggested potential marital issues, seemingly connected to Erika’s comment that Vance reminded her of her late husband.

A spokesperson for Usha addressed the circulating claims, telling People Magazine that she simply forgot to wear her ring due to her busy schedule. “She is mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson explained.

Erika Kirk Explains JD Vance Hug and Responds to Backlash

Erika Kirk addressed the backlash during a recent Megyn Kelly Live event. The mother of two explained that her love language is touch, which accounted for the emotional nature of the hug. She gave a detailed account of the interaction:

“I’m walking over, he’s walking over. I’m starting to cry. He says, ‘He’s so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touched the back of his head,” Erika said, according to The Blast.

She emphasized that the gesture is her standard practice when hugging anyone, saying, “Anyone who I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’ That’s just me — if you want to take that out of context, go ahead.”

Also Read: Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies