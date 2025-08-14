LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

According to the strict laws in this country, to protect dogs, the authorities consider the killing of these animals as a serious offence.

A Country With No Stray Dogs
A Country With No Stray Dogs

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 15:21:46 IST

Dog lovers in India have recently been angry after India’s Supreme Court mandated the widespread capture of street dogs. The dog lovers consider this move unfair. In recent times, the incidents of dog bites have reportedly increased. Notably, this could be the reason behind this strict move.

Meanwhile, amongst all of this debate and the news about dogs and how they are treated, there is one country in the entire world that stands out.

Netherlands is a country where street dogs are treated with great care.

What are the laws in the Netherlands?

According to the strict laws in Netherlands, to protect dogs, the authorities consider the killing of these animals as a serious offence.

Notably, there is a dedicated Police Force to protect the dogs and swiftly respond to complaints, ensuring their welfare.

What does Netherlands do differently?

-They employ a comprehensive strategy for managing street dogs

-These animals are caught, sterilised, vaccinated, and returned to shelters. At these shelters, they are fed and taken care of.

-This approach reportedly controls the population of the dogs in the country. It also helps in maintaining their overall health.

-Interestingly, the Netherlands imposes a hefty tax on buying dogs. The aim is to discourage dog purchases and promote adoption.

-The dog police also investigates the crimes committed against the dogs safeguards their well-being.

-The country also has 24-hour veterinary clinics and emergency services dedicated to dogs.

-They combine science and legal protection to manage dog protections. The Dog Police Force plays a crucial role in combating animal cruelty and safeguarding pets.

ALSO READ: Stray Dog Hearing In Top Court: Three Judge Bench Reserves Order To Stay On The Removal Of Street Dogs In Delhi NCR

Tags: dogsNetherlandsnetherlands dogs

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them
This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them
This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them
This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?