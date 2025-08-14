This Country Has Police Force For Dogs, Not US, China, Russia, Know How It Protects Them

Dog lovers in India have recently been angry after India’s Supreme Court mandated the widespread capture of street dogs. The dog lovers consider this move unfair. In recent times, the incidents of dog bites have reportedly increased. Notably, this could be the reason behind this strict move.

Meanwhile, amongst all of this debate and the news about dogs and how they are treated, there is one country in the entire world that stands out.

Netherlands is a country where street dogs are treated with great care.

What are the laws in the Netherlands?

According to the strict laws in Netherlands, to protect dogs, the authorities consider the killing of these animals as a serious offence.

Notably, there is a dedicated Police Force to protect the dogs and swiftly respond to complaints, ensuring their welfare.

What does Netherlands do differently?

-They employ a comprehensive strategy for managing street dogs

-These animals are caught, sterilised, vaccinated, and returned to shelters. At these shelters, they are fed and taken care of.

-This approach reportedly controls the population of the dogs in the country. It also helps in maintaining their overall health.

-Interestingly, the Netherlands imposes a hefty tax on buying dogs. The aim is to discourage dog purchases and promote adoption.

-The dog police also investigates the crimes committed against the dogs safeguards their well-being.

-The country also has 24-hour veterinary clinics and emergency services dedicated to dogs.

-They combine science and legal protection to manage dog protections. The Dog Police Force plays a crucial role in combating animal cruelty and safeguarding pets.

