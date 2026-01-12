LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

A Sikh Nagar Kirtan procession in New Zealand was disrupted again by protesters who performed a haka and shouted slogans like “This is New Zealand, not India” and “Whose streets? Kiwi streets,” prompting police intervention. The incident drew condemnation from Sikh organisations, which called the protest unacceptable and hateful, warning it threatened religious freedom and social harmony.

Sikh Nagar Kirtan procession in New Zealand was disrupted by protestors who performed Haka (Image: X/ BrianTamakiNZ)
Sikh Nagar Kirtan procession in New Zealand was disrupted by protestors who performed Haka (Image: X/ BrianTamakiNZ)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 12, 2026 14:28:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

In New Zealand, a Sikh Nagar Kirtan religious procession was disrupted for the second time in weeks by a right-wing religious group that opposed the parade. They staged a demonstration in front of the Sikh procession. The video that showed this incident has gone viral and sparked widespread attention and condemnation. The annual Sikh procession, which is held to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, is organised by the local Sikh community. It took place on Sunday, January 11, in Tauranga and was authorised by authorities ahead of time.

You Might Be Interested In

Members of True Patriots of New Zealand, a group linked to Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church, gathered ahead of the procession and disrupted her with banners reading, “This is New Zealand, not India.” They performed a haka which is a traditional Māori tribal dance, and chanted slogans as part of their protest. The police maintained order between the demonstrators and the Sikhs who participated in the procession.

Right-wing protestors perform Haka infront of the Sikh procession

Tamaki shared the video of the protest online, it was captioned “WHOSE STREETS? KIWI STREETS.” and “The True Patriots Are Not Backing Down.”

It further read that, “Today in Tauranga, our True Patriots answered the Sikh Parade with a haka…not violence, not silence, but peaceful defiance. Our chant rang out across our streets: ‘Whose streets? OUR streets. Whose streets? KIWI streets.”

He addressed the Prime Minister of New Zealand as well saying, To Chris Luxon,
Winston Peters, and David Seymour You have failed to protect our national identity. You have opened the gates without demanding assimilation. You have allowed New Zealand to be fragmented, divided, and diluted. Leadership is not managing our decline. Leadership is defending the nation.”

However, the protest and Sikh procession continued without any untoward incident thanks to police presence. The volunteers coordinated with the police to ensure safety and allowed the event to conclude peacefully.

SGPC issues a statement regarding the disruption of Sikh procession

The disruptions have prompted a strong reaction from Sikh organisations. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in India, condemned the opposition, saying, “Viewing the religious traditions of the Sikh community with a hateful mindset is completely unacceptable.” He added that “Nagar Kirtan is a sacred religious tradition of Sikhism, and opposing it is not only an attack on the humanitarian values of the Sikh faith but also a challenge to social harmony and mutual coexistence.”

The SGPC leader has said that the New Zealand and Indian governments should take the matter seriously and prevent such incidents. He emphasised that the Sikh community has a history of peaceful coexistence and respect for the host nation’s laws and culture.

Also Read: Houston Shooting: One Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Harris County, Texas

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest world newsnew zealandSikh festival

RELATED News

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

‘Trump-Modi Friendship Is Real’: New US Envoy Sergio Gor Says No Partner More Essential Than India, Hints At Trump Visit Soon

Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

Trump Says Iran Reached Out For Talks, Signals Massive Military Action Before The Meeting Happens, Says Red Line Is Crossed As Death Toll Rises Over 500

Donald Trump Acting President Of Venezuela? What US President Said In His New Truth Social Post, Photo Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Jio Limited-Time Offer: Get 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calling, Google Gemini, OTT, And Cloud Storage For 36 Days At Just…

Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Hot Glam in Barely-There Fashion Looks

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

What’s Happening at Lemon Tree Hotels? Share Price Climbs Amid Strategic Moves

Weak Hearts Beware: Bollywood’s Wildest Skin Exposés

CBI Grills Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay Over Delays, Crowd Mismanagement In Karur Stampede Case

Jay Bhanushali Responds To Mahhi Vij–Nadim Nadz Rumours: ‘Everyone’s Looking For A Villain In Our Story’

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage
‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage
‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage
‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

QUICK LINKS