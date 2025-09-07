LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…

This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…

The salt is packed inside thick bamboo stems and sealed with red or yellow clay. After that, the bamboo is baked in kilns powered by pine firewood at high temperatures.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 7, 2025 14:15:32 IST

Salt is one of the most common ingredients in our kitchen and is essential for most of the dishes. Interestingly, salts come in different varieties and prices. But, we will tell you about the world’s most expensive salt.

Korean bamboo salt, also called Jugyeom or purple bamboo salt, is one of the most expensive types in the world. Only 250 grams of this condiment are sold for nearly $100 (over Rs 8,000), or about $400 (over Rs 35,000) per kilogram.

Unlike regular table salt, Korean bamboo salt is made through a labor-intensive process that takes almost two months. The process requires skilled artisans, special ovens, and repeated baking.

Korea’s west coast is used to collect coarse sea salt for the process. The salt is packed inside thick bamboo stems and sealed with red or yellow clay. After that, the bamboo is baked in kilns powered by pine firewood at high temperatures. After baking, the hardened salt is removed, crushed, and packed into another bamboo stem. This cycle is repeated nine times, with the final round reaching temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees Celsius.

The repeated baking not only removes impurities but also infuses the salt with minerals from the bamboo and clay. After the ninth baking, the salt takes on different colours such as blue, yellow, red, black, and even purple. The well-baked variety, known as purple bamboo salt, is produced at extreme temperatures above 1,500 degrees Celsius. It has a distinctive sweet and savory taste called Gamrojung, which comes from the bamboo’s natural flavour.

Because of this complex process, the entire production can take more than 50 days. In addition to being used in Korean cooking, bamboo salt is also valued in traditional Korean medicine for its healing properties.

ALSO READ: This Is World’s Richest Village, Has Millionaire In Every House, Over Rs 5000 Crore In Banks, Name Is…

Tags: Korean bamboo saltmost expensive salt

RELATED News

This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
South Korea says talks on release of workers detained in US raid concluded
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

LATEST NEWS

ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath
"Reducing slabs will not reduce inflation": Akhilesh Yadav on GST reforms
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
"People deserve a comprehensive package": J-K Congress on flood relief measures
Peter Navarro Attacks Elon Musk, Calls Him Out For ‘Propaganda’, ‘That Crap..’
Russia attacks Ukraine's govt building in biggest assault in conflict
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns: Who Are The Top Contenders For Prime Minister’s Post?
Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana
This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…
This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…
This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…
This Is World’s Most Expensive Salt, Know Why It Costs So Much, Price Is Rs…

QUICK LINKS