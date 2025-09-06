This Is World’s Richest Village, Has Millionaire In Every House, Over Rs 5000 Crore In Banks, Name Is…

There are some villages around the world that are famous for beauty, some for their cleanliness, and some for their unique stories. But you will be surprised to know that there is a village in India that is completely different. This Indian village is the world’s richest. It has modern facilities for it residents. Interestingly, it is located in the state of Gujarat.

The name of this village in Gujarat is Madhapar and it has a population of around 92,000 people and about 7,600 houses.

Notably, this village is so strong that it has 17 bank branches. This shows how strong the economy of this village is. According to many media reports, the villagers have deposited over Rs 5,000 crore in these banks.

Secret of wealth

Many family members of these villagers stay abroad in countries like the USA, UK, Canada, African nations, and the Gulf countries. They reportedly worked hard overseas and earn a lot of money. The story is special as they don’t forget their roots.

Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) not only send money to support their families but also help their village grow. They invest in schools, hospitals, roads, and community projects.

Madhapar was founded in the 12th century by the Mistry community of Kutch, the same group that built several temples and historic sites in Gujarat. Later, people from other communities also settled there.

Madhapar has all the facilities of a modern city. It has schools, colleges, banks, hospitals, parks, and well-built roads.

ALSO READ: Half Of Overseas Indians Live In Just 10 Countries, This Nation Tops The List, And It’s Not What You Think