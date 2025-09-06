Half Of Overseas Indians Live In Just 10 Countries, This Nation Tops The List, And It’s Not What You Think

The Indian diaspora is spread across the world. Reports suggest that across 207 nations, the diaspora is amongst the largest in the world and has grown to 3.43 crore.

According to a government reply in Lok Sabha, the diaspora is almost evenly divided between Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) at 1.71 crore and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at 1.71 crore.

Interestingly, most of the population of the diaspora resides in mainly just ten countries.

An Economic Times report suggests that United States hosts 56.9 lakh Indians, United Arab Emirates with 38.9 lakh, Saudi Arabia with 27.5 lakh, and Malaysia with 29.3 lakh, Sri Lanka (16.1 lakh), South Africa (13.9 lakh), the UK (13.4 lakh), Canada (36.1 lakh), Kuwait (10.1 lakh), and Singapore (4.6 lakh).

Many Gulf countries are also a popular spot for the Indian diaspora. According to the report, 76.5 lakh Indians reside in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, around 66 lakh Indians live in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Countries with smaller populations and land area also attract Indians. According to reports, Mauritius has 8.9 lakh, Fiji 3.1 lakh, Trinidad & Tobago 5.4 lakh, Guyana 3.2 lakh, Suriname 1.8 lakh, Reunion Island 3 lakh, and Singapore 4.6 lakh.

According to the Reserve Bank of India data, the Indian diaspora sent home over $130 billion in 2024-25. This is reportedly a 14% increase from the previous year.

