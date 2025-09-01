LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

While the rules will not be legally binding, the aim is to encourage healthier digital habits and address issues such as truancy among children and sleep deprivation among adults.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 1, 2025 17:42:47 IST

A Japanese town is urging residents to cut down their smartphone use to just two hours daily in an attempt to fight online addiction, poor sleep, and mental health issues.

The proposal, introduced by officials in Toyoake, Aichi prefecture, is the first of its kind in Japan that targets an entire community. If approved by the municipal assembly, it could come into effect in October, according to The Guardian.

The draft guidelines suggest children aged 6 to 12 should not use smartphones or tablets after 9 pm, while teenagers and adults should stop using them by 10 pm. While the rules will not be legally binding, the aim is to encourage healthier digital habits and address issues such as truancy among children and sleep deprivation among adults.

“We want to prevent excessive device use from causing physical and mental health issues, including sleep problems,” Toyoake mayor Masafumi Koki said. He admitted that smartphones are “indispensable in daily life” but hoped the initiative would lead to family discussions about responsible usage.

However, the plan has sparked mixed reactions among the town’s 69,000 residents. In the days after the announcement, officials received over 120 phone calls and emails, with around 80% criticising the idea.

The move shows growing worries in Japan over the effects of screen time on young people. In 2020, another region passed a similar rule that limited children’s gaming time to one hour on school days and 90 minutes during holidays.

According to a government survey earlier this year, young people in Japan spend more than five hours online every weekday. Experts warn that this trend is worsening sleep problems, causing behavioural issues, and reducing family interactions.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Set To Ban Petrol Scooters, Reason Is Pollution Crisis, Is Located In India’s Neighbourhood

Tags: japansmartphoneToyoake

RELATED News

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
India-US Trade on the Brink: Donald Trump Calls It a ‘One-Sided Disaster’ – How Will New Delhi React?

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country
This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country
This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country
This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?