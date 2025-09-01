This Place Wants People To Limit Smartphone Use To Just Two Hours A Day, Is Located In This Country

A Japanese town is urging residents to cut down their smartphone use to just two hours daily in an attempt to fight online addiction, poor sleep, and mental health issues.

The proposal, introduced by officials in Toyoake, Aichi prefecture, is the first of its kind in Japan that targets an entire community. If approved by the municipal assembly, it could come into effect in October, according to The Guardian.

The draft guidelines suggest children aged 6 to 12 should not use smartphones or tablets after 9 pm, while teenagers and adults should stop using them by 10 pm. While the rules will not be legally binding, the aim is to encourage healthier digital habits and address issues such as truancy among children and sleep deprivation among adults.

“We want to prevent excessive device use from causing physical and mental health issues, including sleep problems,” Toyoake mayor Masafumi Koki said. He admitted that smartphones are “indispensable in daily life” but hoped the initiative would lead to family discussions about responsible usage.

However, the plan has sparked mixed reactions among the town’s 69,000 residents. In the days after the announcement, officials received over 120 phone calls and emails, with around 80% criticising the idea.

The move shows growing worries in Japan over the effects of screen time on young people. In 2020, another region passed a similar rule that limited children’s gaming time to one hour on school days and 90 minutes during holidays.

According to a government survey earlier this year, young people in Japan spend more than five hours online every weekday. Experts warn that this trend is worsening sleep problems, causing behavioural issues, and reducing family interactions.

