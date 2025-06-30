Thousands Misled By Eurojackpot Error In Norway After Major Coding Mistake, CEO Steps Down

Imagine thinking you’ve hit the jackpot- literally- only to find out it was a tech hiccup. That’s exactly what happened to nearly 47,000 hopeful Norwegians when Norsk Tipping, the country’s national lottery operator, accidentally sent out messages telling them they’d won big in the Eurojackpot. The problem? A coding error during currency conversion turned modest winnings into what looked like a small fortune. Instead of dividing by 100, someone accidentally multiplied—oops! The company quickly corrected the mistake and reassured everyone: “No incorrect payouts were made,” they promised in their official apology.

A Coding Goof That Crashed Dreams And Holiday Plans For People Of Norway

So how did this mega mix-up happen? Norsk Tipping says it all came down to a manual coding error during the euro-to-kroner conversion process. And the fallout was very real. Some players had already started planning holidays, home renovations, even apartment purchases- before learning their windfall was a digital error. CEO Tonje Sagstuen took the heat, saying, “I am terribly sorry… I understand that people are angry with us.” If you were one of those players, you’ve got every right to be frustrated- plans dashed, dreams delayed. And yes, the apology came with an extra dose of “Sorry!’

CEO Steps Down As Company Scrambles To Regain Trust Due To Coding Error

In the aftermath, Sagstuen didn’t just apologize, she stepped down. Acting CEO Vegar Strand has now taken the helm and immediately tried to steady the ship. “We take this very seriously,” he said, assuring the public that Norsk Tipping is working hard to prevent future blunders. The Ministry of Culture has also stepped in, launching a review of the company’s quality control systems. One thing’s for sure, this jackpot drama has everyone double-checking their notifications.

No Winners This Time, But The Jackpot Just Got Juicier

If you’re still dreaming of that life-changing jackpot, don’t toss out your lucky numbers just yet- the Eurojackpot is still in play. No one managed to hit all the winning numbers in Friday’s draw, which means the prize has now rolled over to a jaw-dropping 377 million Norwegian kroner (that’s about $37.3 million). The next draw is happening on Tuesday, so you’ve still got a shot at millionaire status. But here’s a tip: maybe hold off on booking that private island or calling your contractor, at least until your numbers actually come through. Still, it’s a pretty exciting maybe, isn’t it?

