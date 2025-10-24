LIVE TV
Home > World > Thousands Of Coca-Cola, Sprite Cans Found Contaminated In This Region, May Cause Health Issues

Thousands Of Coca-Cola, Sprite Cans Found Contaminated In This Region, May Cause Health Issues

Consumers have been advised to stay alert and wait for official instructions from Coca-Cola or the FDA on what to do with the recalled cans.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 24, 2025 17:39:55 IST

Thousands Of Coca-Cola, Sprite Cans Found Contaminated In This Region, May Cause Health Issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of three popular Coca-Cola drinks, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola, and Sprite, due to possible metal contamination. The recall, initiated by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages on October 3, affects thousands of cans distributed across Texas.

According to USA Today, around 4,000 cans were initially affected, but reports by Eating Well suggest the number may have already reached 70,000 cans and could expand further.

The recalled 12oz (355ml) cans include Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 12-pack and 35-pack versions, Coca-Cola in 24-pack and 35-pack sizes, and Sprite in 12-pack and 35-pack formats. Two separate batches of Sprite 12-packs have also been included in the recall.

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the affected products could cause temporary or mild health issues, though the risk of serious harm remains low. So far, there are no reports of injuries or illnesses linked to the contamination.

Consumers have been advised to stay alert and wait for official instructions from Coca-Cola or the FDA on what to do with the recalled cans.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has not yet released an official public statement regarding the incident, and the FDA has also not provided specific handling guidelines for the recalled products.

This is not the first recall involving Coca-Cola products in recent months. In March 2025, the FDA announced another Class II recall involving 864 cases (over 10,000 cans) of Coca-Cola Original Taste 12-packs due to possible contamination with a foreign object. That recall, initiated by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee, was carried out as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 5:39 PM IST
