Home > World > Thousands Protest Against Trump's Policies Across US And Europe

Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Policies Across US And Europe

Thousands of protesters across the US, Canada, and Europe gathered on Saturday to oppose President Donald Trump’s policies. Major rallies in New York, Washington, and Los Angeles featured political leaders, including Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, calling for the protection of democracy. Demonstrators held banners reading “Democracy not Monarchy” and “We are the Constitution.”

No kings protest | Pic Credit: X
No kings protest | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 19, 2025 04:49:05 IST

Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Policies Across US And Europe

Mass people flooded the streets in cities all over the US, even folks up in Canada and across the pond in Europe got in on the action, all banding together to protest President Trump’s policies. 

In New York, Beth Zasloff,  says “it feels like the country’s sliding into some kind of authoritarian nightmare under Trump. People were crammed into Times Square waving signs that screamed stuff like “Democracy not Monarchy” and “The Constitution is not optional.”

So, organizers behind this “No Kings” movement kept hammering the point peaceful protest, no violence. They wanted everyone to keep their cool and not let things spiral. The protest even had big-name politicians out there, like Chuck Schumer. Yep, the Senate Minority Leader himself showed up, holding a homemade-looking sign that said “Fix the health care crisis.” He even posted on X (yeah, that’s what we’re calling Twitter now, apparently) that Americans aren’t about to let Trump trample all over democracy. Gotta admit, when politicians actually show up, it adds some extra oomph.

Over in LA, things got pretty wild think American flags everywhere, banners reading “We are the Constitution,” and people straight-up dressed as Cookie Monster, unicorns, sharks, frogs, dinosaurs… You name it, someone was probably wearing it. CNN covered it, obviously. The vibe was all about unity and making noise for democracy, but with a side of weird and wonderful costumes.

Chicago and Miami? Same story. Big crowds, lots of yelling, plenty of signs. The organizers all seemed to be on the same page about keeping things peaceful, but they weren’t shy about demanding transparency and actual respect for civil rights. Guess people are pretty done waiting politely.

Meanwhile, Trump’s been busy defending himself. The BBC says since he’s been back in the White House, he’s just gone all-in using executive orders to block funding Congress already okayed, tearing down parts of government agencies, slapping tariffs on other countries, even sending the national guard into states that told him “no thanks.” He claims all this is just him “rebuilding the nation,” and if you call him a dictator, he basically laughs it off.

Not everyone’s buying it, obviously. Massimo Mascoli, this retired engineer from Jersey, said the whole thing reminded him of Italy’s fascist days which, yikes. He never thought he’d see something like that brewing in the US. But here we are.

