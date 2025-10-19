LIVE TV
Home > World > Tornado Watches Issued Across Four US States as Severe Weather Threatens

Tornado Watches Issued Across Four US States as Severe Weather Threatens

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches across four US states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, effective until 9 PM CT. Forecasters warned of strong winds up to 75 mph and large hail, posing risks to property and vehicles. Additional tornado watches remain active in parts of Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 19, 2025 04:14:35 IST

Well, buckle up, because weather across the southern and central US is basically throwing a tantrum right now. The National Weather Service slapped tornado watches on a bunch of states Saturday think parts of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. And yeah, that watch is sticking around till 9 PM CT, so don’t get too comfy.

If you live anywhere near these spots, now’s not the time to ignore your phone’s annoying weather alerts. Forecasters say thunderstorms are brewing, and those winds could get gnarly real fast. Think: trees down, power out, “what the heck just happened” kind of weather. So, yeah, maybe skip the evening stroll and make sure your emergency kit isn’t just three expired granola bars and a flashlight with dead batteries.

And if you thought it stops there, nope, there’s more! Tornado watches are also up until 6 PM for northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas, southern Missouri, and eastern Oklahoma. Storms might toss down hail the size of golf balls and winds could ramp up to 75 mph. That’ll mess up your car or roof real quick.

Meteorologists are glued to their radar screens, ready to shout “tornado!” if things go sideways. So, if they say get inside, don’t try to film it for TikTok. Just get in. Also, maybe toss some snacks, water, and a phone charger in a bag never hurts to be overprepared, right?

Funny thing, most of this region’s been bone dry for months, but now we get a sudden dump of rain maybe one or two inches. Sure, it’ll help the ground, but too much at once can turn your street into a river. Flash floods? Yeah, those are on the table, especially if you live somewhere that floods every time someone sneezes. Emergency crews are already on high alert.

One more thing: If you see water covering a road, don’t try to drive through. Seriously, just don’t. Stay tuned to whatever local alert system you trust (or at least tolerate) and hang tight till this weather chills out.

Looking ahead, by Sunday afternoon, this whole mess is sliding east rain and storms stretching from the Florida Panhandle up to the eastern Great Lakes. The worst of it should ease up, but spots like the Gulf Coast, northern North Carolina, eastern Kentucky, and western New York still might get slapped with big winds and hail.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 4:14 AM IST
Tags: ArkansasLouisianaOklahomatornado

