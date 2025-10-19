Netanyahu Announces To Run For Another Term Amid Political Tensions In Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that he will seek another term as Prime Minister in the upcoming elections.

During an interview on the right-wing Channel 14, Netanyahu was asked if he intends to run again and he replied, “Yes.” He told Anadolu Agency that he plans to move the general elections to June 2026, earlier than the scheduled November 3 date.

Under Israeli law, the government can dissolve the Knesset and call for early elections with presidential approval. Netanyahu’s decision comes amid growing political tensions and debates over governance and security issues.

A recent survey by The Times of Israel indicates that Netanyahu’s Likud party could win 34 seats in the upcoming elections. In contrast, the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new party, is projected to secure just 20 seats.

Analysts note that Netanyahu’s strong polling performance reflects his continued support among right-wing voters, despite criticism regarding his handling of ongoing security concerns.

The upcoming election is expected to be a crucial test of political strength for Netanyahu as he positions himself for another term amid domestic and regional challenges, including the aftermath of Hamas’s attack last year.

Criticism Over Netanyahu’s War Policies

Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, Netanyahu has faced repeated accusations of prolonging the conflict to gain support from far-right factions.

Critics argue that his approach has deepened political divisions in Israel while benefiting his electoral prospects. Despite these allegations, Netanyahu’s government has maintained a strong political position and survived attempts by the opposition to dissolve the Knesset.

His handling of national security and coalition politics continues to influence public opinion, and his decision to call early elections reflects a strategy to consolidate support among his base before the general election.

Earlier in 2025, Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition survived an attempt by opposition lawmakers to dissolve the Knesset. The move was linked to debates over a divisive bill regarding mandatory military service.

The legislation, which could have led to early elections, was rejected by 61 lawmakers, while 53 supported it. This outcome allowed Netanyahu to maintain his coalition government and continue his political strategy.

Analysts note that the rejection of the bill strengthened Netanyahu’s control over parliamentary processes and allowed him to plan early elections in June 2026, positioning himself as a frontrunner in Israel’s political landscape.

