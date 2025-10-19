Pakistan’s Fear Of India-Afghanistan Ties Results In Airstrikes: Former Afghan MP

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul intensified after Pakistan launched fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan late Friday night. The strikes came only hours after both countries extended their two-day ceasefire that had temporarily halted cross-border hostilities.

The renewed violence followed several days of fierce clashes along the Durand Line. Sources reported that the airstrikes targeted areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces. Both governments have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict in the region. The attacks have drawn international attention and calls for restraint from global observers.

Mariam Solaimankhil Condemns Pakistan’s “Cowardly” Action

Former Afghan Member of Parliament Mariam Solaimankhil condemned Pakistan’s fresh strikes, calling them a “cowardly and barbaric act.”

Speaking to NDTV from the United States, she said she was not surprised by Pakistan’s actions. Solaimankhil pointed out that the escalation occurred during Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India. She accused Pakistan of acting out of fear and insecurity over growing ties between Kabul and New Delhi.

She said that whenever Afghanistan strengthens relations with India, it threatens Pakistan’s military establishment, which she alleged depends on conflict and instability for survival.

Asim Munir Warns Afghanistan to Choose Between Peace and Chaos

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, issued a warning to Afghanistan, urging Kabul to take firm action against terrorists operating from its soil. Addressing graduating cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, Munir said Afghanistan must “choose between peace and chaos.”

He accused Afghan-based militant groups of launching attacks inside Pakistan and emphasized that Islamabad would not tolerate cross-border terrorism. His statement came amid rising tensions and reports of continued air operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border despite the recent ceasefire extension.

As the conflict escalated, representatives from Pakistan and Afghanistan met in Doha to discuss possible solutions. The Qatari government began mediation efforts to defuse the growing hostility between the two countries.

Sources close to the talks said both sides presented their concerns and conditions for maintaining peace. Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed its commitment to supporting dialogue and regional stability. Diplomatic observers noted that this round of talks comes at a critical time when both nations are under pressure to prevent further military escalation and restore calm along the border.

