Home > World > Donald Trump Frees George Santos, Calls Him ‘Courageous Republican’

Donald Trump Frees George Santos, Calls Him 'Courageous Republican'

US President Donald Trump commuted former Republican George Santos’ prison sentence, calling him “somewhat of a rogue” on Truth Social. Santos will leave prison immediately, but his financial penalties remain in effect.

George Santos | Pic Credit: X
George Santos | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 05:16:52 IST

Donald Trump Frees George Santos, Calls Him ‘Courageous Republican’

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he commuted ex-Republican representative George Santos’ prison sentence. Trump shared this update on his social media platform Truth Social, calling Santos “somewhat of a rogue.”

Trump noted that others in the country commit worse crimes without facing such long prison sentences. He praised Santos, stating, “At least Santos had the courage, conviction, and intelligence to always vote Republican!” This decision has gained national attention, as it ends Santos’ prison term right away.

In his post, Trump compared George Santos to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, accusing Blumenthal of falsely claiming service in the Vietnam War. Trump wrote, “George Santos’ actions are far less serious than the complete fraud committed by Blumenthal, who never served in Vietnam despite claiming heroism for almost 20 years.”

You Might Be Interested In

He also criticized the harsh prison conditions Santos faced, including long periods of solitary confinement, and said the commutation would take effect immediately. Trump wished Santos “a great life” after his release.

George Santos had received an 87-month prison sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. A court also ordered him to pay $373,749.97 in restitution to victims and $205,002.97 in seizure. 

Santos pleaded guilty to these charges in 2024.  Trump’s commutation order ends Santos’ prison sentence immediately, allowing him to leave prison without completing the remaining term. However, his financial penalties, including restitution and forfeiture, are expected to remain enforceable under federal law. This move adds Santos to a growing list of individuals who received clemency from Trump, marking another high-profile intervention involving a former political ally. Legal analysts expect further examination of how the commutation may impact ongoing financial recovery for victims.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 5:16 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpGeorge Santos

Donald Trump Frees George Santos, Calls Him ‘Courageous Republican’

