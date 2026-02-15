Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Toronto: Tens of thousands of demonstrators poured onto Yonge Street in North York on Saturday, moving to the rhythm of drums and chanting “King Reza Pahlavi” as they joined a global wave of rallies in support of protests in Iran.

The march, part of a global day of action, saw demonstrators fill Yonge Street with chants, flags, and calls for regime change in Tehran.

Call For Canada To Act

Organisers said the rally aimed to raise awareness among non-Iranians and press the Canadian government to take a stronger stance on what they described as an “ongoing national crisis” in Iran.

BREAKING 🚨 More than 500,000+ Iranians across the diaspora have taken to the streets today in Munich, Toronto, London, Sydney, Melbourne and beyond. They are united in one message: Support for Prince Reza Pahlavi and a democratic restoration and a total rejection of the… pic.twitter.com/qP76jZous3 — Martin (@Martin_Sedi) February 14, 2026

Co-organiser Aveen Ghahremani said the diaspora community feels a responsibility to amplify the voices of those protesting inside Iran. “We’re all here because of a lot of luck. Some people in Iran are not as lucky,” she said, highlighting the freedoms enjoyed in Canada compared to conditions back home.

In a letter addressed to the federal government, organisers called for “timely” and “constructive” action, arguing that Iran’s leadership has lost political and moral legitimacy after decades of repression and alleged human rights abuses.

Ottawa Imposes Fresh Sanctions

On the same day, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced new sanctions against seven individuals linked to Iranian state bodies.

In a statement, the government said the measures target Iran’s alleged use of transnational repression, intimidation, and violence against critics abroad. Ottawa warned that such actions threaten international law, sovereignty, and global security.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately comment on the rally’s specific demands regarding recognition of Pahlavi.

Massive Turnout, Heavy Police Presence

Toronto police initially estimated a turnout of more than 200,000 but later said attendance reached approximately 350,000, nearly doubling earlier projections. Roads, including stretches of Yonge Street and North York Boulevard, were closed, with authorities warning of major traffic disruptions.

Police said they worked alongside York Regional Police to ensure safety. One person was arrested for assault near Yonge Street and Homewood Avenue during the demonstration.

Protesters waved Iran’s pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag and chanted slogans supporting regime change. Many called for an end to the Islamic Republic, accusing it of violently suppressing dissent since nationwide protests erupted late last year.

According to Iranian authorities, more than 3,000 people have been killed in the unrest. However, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has placed the death toll at over 7,000.

