LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
Home > World > Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Toronto: Tens of thousands of demonstrators poured onto Yonge Street in North York on Saturday, moving to the rhythm of drums and chanting “King Reza Pahlavi” as they joined a global wave of rallies in support of protests in Iran.

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)
Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 15, 2026 04:19:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Toronto: Tens of thousands of demonstrators poured onto Yonge Street in North York on Saturday, moving to the rhythm of drums and chanting “King Reza Pahlavi” as they joined a global wave of rallies in support of protests in Iran.

The march, part of a global day of action, saw demonstrators fill Yonge Street with chants, flags, and calls for regime change in Tehran.

Call For Canada To Act

Organisers said the rally aimed to raise awareness among non-Iranians and press the Canadian government to take a stronger stance on what they described as an “ongoing national crisis” in Iran.

You Might Be Interested In

Co-organiser Aveen Ghahremani said the diaspora community feels a responsibility to amplify the voices of those protesting inside Iran. “We’re all here because of a lot of luck. Some people in Iran are not as lucky,” she said, highlighting the freedoms enjoyed in Canada compared to conditions back home.

In a letter addressed to the federal government, organisers called for “timely” and “constructive” action, arguing that Iran’s leadership has lost political and moral legitimacy after decades of repression and alleged human rights abuses.

Ottawa Imposes Fresh Sanctions

On the same day, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced new sanctions against seven individuals linked to Iranian state bodies.

In a statement, the government said the measures target Iran’s alleged use of transnational repression, intimidation, and violence against critics abroad. Ottawa warned that such actions threaten international law, sovereignty, and global security.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately comment on the rally’s specific demands regarding recognition of Pahlavi.

Massive Turnout, Heavy Police Presence

Toronto police initially estimated a turnout of more than 200,000 but later said attendance reached approximately 350,000, nearly doubling earlier projections. Roads, including stretches of Yonge Street and North York Boulevard, were closed, with authorities warning of major traffic disruptions.

Police said they worked alongside York Regional Police to ensure safety. One person was arrested for assault near Yonge Street and Homewood Avenue during the demonstration.

Protesters waved Iran’s pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag and chanted slogans supporting regime change. Many called for an end to the Islamic Republic, accusing it of violently suppressing dissent since nationwide protests erupted late last year.

According to Iranian authorities, more than 3,000 people have been killed in the unrest. However, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has placed the death toll at over 7,000.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Open To Talks With Ayatollah Khamenei, Says Marco Rubio Amid US-Iran Tensions

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

French President Emmanuel Macron To Meet PM Modi In Mumbai On Feb 17 During India Visit For AI Impact Summit

BNP’s Tarique Rahman To Take Oath With Cabinet On February 17 After Landslide Win In Bangladesh Election

‘Talking About Completely Different Things’ Volodymyr Zelensky Questions Direction Of US-Brokered Geneva Peace Talks, Feels Pressured By Donald Trump

After BNP’s Big Win, Tarique Rahman Speaks On India Ties In First Post-Poll Address, Says ‘Interests Of Bangladesh And Its People Will Decide…’

What Is ‘Dart Frog Poison’ That Russia Used To Kill Alexei Navalny? EU Allies Make Explosive Allegation Against Vladimir Putin

LATEST NEWS

Imtiaz Ali And Ektaa Kapoor Join Hands To Reimagine The Timeless Love Saga ‘Heer Ranjha’; Filming To Commence Soon

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Snake Discovered in Pakistan Dugout Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match – VIDEO

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Check Out These World’s Largest, Most Revered Temples To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026: Red Bull, Mercedes Set Early Pace in Bahrain — Five Key Takeaways

‘Audio Note In Email’: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Aide; FIR Filed In Mohali

Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Major Hip Surgery During ‘Very Challenging’ O’ Romeo Shoot, Film Released Amid Fan Frenzy At Promotions

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Remake: Two Versions, Two Stories? What’s The Release Date? Check All Details

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH
Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH
Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH
Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

QUICK LINKS