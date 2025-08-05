LIVE TV
Home > World > Was Titan Submersible Tragedy Avoidable? US Coast Guard Makes Shocking Revelation

A US Coast Guard report has found that the deadly Titan submersible disaster that killed five people was avoidable. It cited safety failures, regulatory evasion, and negligence by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. The report urged stricter oversight of deep-sea tourism and submersible operations.

A US Coast Guard report reveals the Titan sub disaster was preventable, blaming OceanGate's poor safety practices and lack of oversight for the deadly implosion. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 21:35:00 IST

The catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people in 2023 was entirely preventable, The Associated Press reported, citing a US Coast Guard report released Tuesday. 

According to the report, investigators pointed to glaring safety lapses, ignored warnings and an allegedly troubling culture at OceanGate, the company behind the ill-fated deep-sea expedition.

OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, who also lost his life in the ocean tragedy, was singled out in the report for his “negligence” and alleged efforts to dodge oversight.

‘Critically Flawed’ Safety Measures

The 300-page Coast Guard report slammed OceanGate’s safety protocols, describing them as “critically flawed” and riddled with “glaring disparities” between policy and practice, as reported by AP. According to the Coast Guard, OceanGate strategically exploited regulatory grey areas to operate outside established deep-sea safety norms.

“By strategically creating and exploiting regulatory confusion and oversight challenges, OceanGate was ultimately able to operate TITAN completely outside of the established deep-sea protocols,” the report said, per AP.

Jason Neubauer of the Marine Board of Investigation told the US-based news agency, “There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework.”

Ignored Red Flags and a Toxic Culture

The report also detailed a pattern of ignored red flags, a “toxic workplace culture,” and retaliation against employees who raised safety concerns. Firings and intimidation at the submersibles’ company reportedly discouraged whistleblowing, it said.

One key revelation, according to AP, was that mounting financial pressure led OceanGate to store the Titan outdoors during a harsh Canadian winter, exposing the sub’s carbon fiber hull to damaging temperature shifts.

A Deadly Dive

On June 18, 2023, the Titan began its final dive to the Titanic wreck site, 435 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. About two hours later, the sub lost contact with its support vessel. Days later, debris was found near the Titanic, confirming a deadly implosion.

Those who were killed alongside Rush included:

  • Hamish Harding, British adventurer
  • Paul-Henri Nargeolet, veteran French explorer
  • Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, from a prominent Pakistani family

Nargeolet’s family later filed a $50 million lawsuit, citing “terror and mental anguish” before the implosion, per the AP report.

OceanGate suspended operations in July 2023, saying it cooperated with the investigation. “We again offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died on June 18, 2023,” AP quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Tags: latest US news

