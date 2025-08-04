Top Taiwanese Official Issues Big Warning, Claims ‘China Is Preparing To Invade Taiwan’

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chihchung has issued a big warning amid escalating Chinese military threats. The top Taiwanese official told Sky News that “China is preparing to invade Taiwan.” He also urged citizens and civil responders to shed past naivety.

These remarks came while observing nationwide defence drills in Penghu, a key frontline island off Taiwan’s western coast. The officials have also warned that the island is not ready to face a full-scale attack from Beijing. “More than 7,000 people will queue for aid—these few staff won’t be enough,” said one officer, according to Sky News.

Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chihchung said Taiwan could never be fully prepared to face China alone. “It’s not possible. China is so big, so huge,” he said.

Taiwan has taken a tougher stance against Beijing since President Lai Ching-te took office. Meanwhile, China has branded Lai a “parasite courting ultimate destruction.”

China Steps Up Military Pressure

Beijing has increased military drills, and the encirclement of Taiwan with warships and fighter jets in the past 14 months. Tactics like sending unregistered maritime militia vessels into Taiwan’s waters have also been used in the past 14 months.

Notably, over 30 disguised Chinese vessels crossed the median line on Lai’s inauguration anniversary.

High tariffs by the US

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 32% tariff on Taiwanese semiconductors. He also refused to confirm if the US would defend Taiwan militarily.

There has been uncertainty amongst the Taiwanese citizens, and now they refer to him as “unreliable.”

Notably, Taiwan, inspired by Ukraine’s war tactics, has boosted defence projects, including drones. But production is still at only 5% of its target for 2028.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chihchung also talked about the importance of foreign partnerships and US support, while Beijing dismissed Taiwan’s warnings as “slander,” insisting its actions are lawful.

