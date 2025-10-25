TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

Oct 25 (Reuters) – French oil major TotalEnergies said it, along with its project partners, was lifting force majeure on their $20 billion Mozambique LNG project, four years after an Islamist militant attack brought construction to a halt. Notice was sent to the Mozambican government via letter on Friday, a TotalEnergies press officer said. "Before fully relaunching the project, Mozambique's council of ministers needs to approve an addendum to the plan of development with the updated budget and schedule," the company said. (Reporting by Isaac Anyaogu, America Hernandez, Francesca Landini, Wendell Roelf, Gursimran Kaur; editing by Richard Lough and Barbara Lewis)

