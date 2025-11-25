‘Touched the Back of His A**’: Erika Kirk Jokes She’d Get ‘Less Hate’ After Viral Hug With VP JD Vance

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has finally broken her silence on the viral hug with Vice President JD Vance, admitting that her “love language is touch” and joking that she might have faced “less hate” if she had “touched the back of his a**.”

On October 29, the 37-year-old made her first appearance at a Turning Point USA campus event following the tragic death of her husband. After her speech about the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, she invited Vice President JD Vance onto the stage. They both shared a heartfelt hug, with Erika cupping the back of Vance’s head before stepping off the stage.

Erika Kirk addressed the viral photo of her hugging JD Vance, saying she’s just a deeply affectionate person, and intense hugs are part of her love language. She even joked with Megyn Kelly that if she’d grabbed JD Vance’s a** instead, people wouldn’t be nearly as mad. pic.twitter.com/Mbchti3BGS — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 24, 2025







Erika Kirk Breaks Silence Over Viral JD Vance Hug

While speaking to former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Erika Kirk said, “Anyone who I’ve hugged, I’ve touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say God bless you. That’s just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a**,” Kelly added. “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that,” Erika quipped in response.