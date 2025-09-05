LIVE TV
Tremors Felt as 3.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tibet

Tremors Felt as 3.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tibet

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have emerged after the 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 04:41:29 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 05/09/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 34.01 N, Long: 81.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.”

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitude; in 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau. (Inputs from ANI)

Tremors Felt as 3.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tibet

Tremors Felt as 3.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tibet

QUICK LINKS