Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K

Afghanistan was struck by a powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Thursday, days after a devastating quake killed over 2,200 people in the country’s north.

According to the Afghan government, the quake struck at a depth of 160 km in Nangarhar province and surrounding areas. The tremors were strong enough to be felt across the border in Jammu and Kashmir and the Delhi-NCR region, triggering panic among residents.

Another Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Recorded

Earlier in the day, a separate earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 135 km.

In a post on X, NCS said: “EQ of M: 4.8, On: 04/09/2025 10:40:56 IST, Lat: 34.38 N, Long: 70.37 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”