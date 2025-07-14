Trump approves supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine amidst Russian attacks

US President Donald Trump has approved that America will supply patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, signalling that his administration is frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions. However, while making this announcement, Trump said that the United States would be reimbursed for their cost by the European Union (EU).

“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need. Putin surprised a lot of people. He talks nicely, and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There is a little bit of a problem there. I do not like it,” said Trump.

The MIM-104 Patriot system is considered one of the world’s most advanced surface-to-air missile defense systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for more defensive capabilities to fend off a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia.

Trump further plans to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and other issues this week. Trump has repeatedly voiced displeasure with Putin in recent days, and his administration might also toughen sanctions on Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz last week said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome that Berlin was ready to acquire additional Patriot systems from the United States and make them available to Ukraine.